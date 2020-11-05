Sports Highligths

Left Menu
SPO-VIRUS-HOCK-FIH COVID effect: FIH postpones Pro League matches Lausanne, Nov 5 (PTI) The International Hockey Federation on Thursday postponed two upcoming FIH Pro League matches due to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions in the competing nations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:10 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Lead reeport of women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity and Trailblazers in Sharjah. * Report of Qulaifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Caapitals in Dubai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-ELIMINATOR-PREVIEW IPL Eliminator: Momentum with SRH, but RCB has the fire power Abu Dhabi, Nov 5 (PTI) With momentum on their side, a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march in the IPL when they face a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator here on Friday. SPO-CRI-SHAKIB Anti-corruption ban was blessing in disguise, prepared for doubts of my teammates: Shakib Dhaka, Nov 5 (PTI) A "blessing in disguise" he calls it but Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan says he is also prepared to be doubted by his teammates when, in a few days' time, he returns to cricket after serving a one-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches.

SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-COMMENTS We did not play well towards end in both innings: Harmanpreet Sharjah, Nov 5 (PTI) Supernovas' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blamed ordinary performance by both batters and bowlers in the death overs for her team's five-wicket loss to Velocity in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here. SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-BISHT Working on my bowling weakness, fitness during break really helped: Ekta Sharjah, Nov 5 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht said working on her bowling skills and fitness during the coronavirus-induced break helped her to execute the plans as she returned with a three-wicket haul to guide Velocity to a five-wicket win over Supernovas here.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND All four Indians card 3-over 75, lie 29th in Dubai Dubai, Nov 5 (PTI) The Indian women quartet of Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan carded a matching three-over 75 in the opening round to lie tied-29 at the OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic golf tournament here. SPO-TENNIS-BOPANNA Bopanna-Marach enter the quarterfinals of Paris Masters Paris, Nov 5 (PTI) ) India's Rohan Bopanna and Austrian Oliver Marach stunned ninth seeds Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in a hard-fought second round encounter to enter the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament here.

SPO-VIRUS-TT-AMALRAJ TT veteran Amalraj recovers from COVID-19 but not to take part in training camp New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Veteran table tennis player Anthony Amalraj, member of the bronze medal-winning men's side at the 2018 Asian Games, has decided against joining his teammates at the ongoing national camp in Sonepat as a precautionary measure after recovering from COVID-19.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Yediyurappa to discuss cabinet expansion with BJP high command after Nov 10 bypoll results

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said the much awaited expansion of his cabinet will take place at the earliest and he will talk to the party high command in this regard, soon after the assembly bypoll results on Novembe...

Reforms not possible amid mismanagement, anarchy; Nitish Kumar govt needed in Bihar to ensure development schemes continue uninterrupted: PM.

Reforms not possible amid mismanagement, anarchy Nitish Kumar govt needed in Bihar to ensure development schemes continue uninterrupted PM....

Arnab challenges arrest, HC to hear interim bail plea tomorrow

The Bombay High Court will on Friday hear an application filed by Republic TV Editor-in- Chief Arnab Goswami seeking interim bail in the 2018 abetment of suicide case in which he has been arrested. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday from his...

Soccer-FIFPRO disappointed over Asian Champions League Doha move

Global players union FIFPRO said it was concerned about a lack of consultation over the Asian Football Confederations decision to complete the eastern zone of its elite club competition in Qatar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.After the Asian ...
