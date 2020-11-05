Sports Highligths

The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Lead reeport of women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity and Trailblazers in Sharjah. * Report of Qulaifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Caapitals in Dubai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-ELIMINATOR-PREVIEW IPL Eliminator: Momentum with SRH, but RCB has the fire power Abu Dhabi, Nov 5 (PTI) With momentum on their side, a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march in the IPL when they face a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator here on Friday. SPO-CRI-SHAKIB Anti-corruption ban was blessing in disguise, prepared for doubts of my teammates: Shakib Dhaka, Nov 5 (PTI) A "blessing in disguise" he calls it but Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan says he is also prepared to be doubted by his teammates when, in a few days' time, he returns to cricket after serving a one-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches.

SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-COMMENTS We did not play well towards end in both innings: Harmanpreet Sharjah, Nov 5 (PTI) Supernovas' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blamed ordinary performance by both batters and bowlers in the death overs for her team's five-wicket loss to Velocity in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here. SPO-CRI-WOM-T20-BISHT Working on my bowling weakness, fitness during break really helped: Ekta Sharjah, Nov 5 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht said working on her bowling skills and fitness during the coronavirus-induced break helped her to execute the plans as she returned with a three-wicket haul to guide Velocity to a five-wicket win over Supernovas here.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND All four Indians card 3-over 75, lie 29th in Dubai Dubai, Nov 5 (PTI) The Indian women quartet of Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan carded a matching three-over 75 in the opening round to lie tied-29 at the OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic golf tournament here. SPO-TENNIS-BOPANNA Bopanna-Marach enter the quarterfinals of Paris Masters Paris, Nov 5 (PTI) ) India's Rohan Bopanna and Austrian Oliver Marach stunned ninth seeds Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in a hard-fought second round encounter to enter the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament here.

SPO-VIRUS-TT-AMALRAJ TT veteran Amalraj recovers from COVID-19 but not to take part in training camp New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Veteran table tennis player Anthony Amalraj, member of the bronze medal-winning men's side at the 2018 Asian Games, has decided against joining his teammates at the ongoing national camp in Sonepat as a precautionary measure after recovering from COVID-19. SPO-VIRUS-HOCK-FIH COVID effect: FIH postpones Pro League matches Lausanne, Nov 5 (PTI) The International Hockey Federation on Thursday postponed two upcoming FIH Pro League matches due to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions in the competing nations.