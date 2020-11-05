Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Free-falling Valencia offer Madrid hope of rare Mestalla win

Six times La Liga champions and Copa del Rey winners as recently as 2019, Valencia are currently in a state of decay, facing financial difficulty off the pitch and left with an ever-falling number of experienced players in the squad. After failing to bring in a single new player, the club sold Geoffrey Kondogbia to Atletico Madrid last week, making the French midfielder the seventh key player to leave since the end of last season, when the team finished ninth.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:32 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Free-falling Valencia offer Madrid hope of rare Mestalla win

Valencia v Real Madrid is usually one of the biggest fixtures in Spanish football but the La Liga champions will meet a crumbling institution as they look to end their poor recent record at the Mestalla on Sunday. Six times La Liga champions and Copa del Rey winners as recently as 2019, Valencia are currently in a state of decay, facing financial difficulty off the pitch and left with an ever-falling number of experienced players in the squad.

After failing to bring in a single new player, the club sold Geoffrey Kondogbia to Atletico Madrid last week, making the French midfielder the seventh key player to leave since the end of last season, when the team finished ninth. They are on track to do far worse this season, currently sitting 13th in the standings after taking eight points from eight games.

Coach Javi Gracia, meanwhile, is continuing to lose patience with club owner Peter Lim and president Anil Murthy, saying earlier in the season that he is yet to speak to Lim personally and has hardly any contact with Murthy. He offered his resignation last month but withdrew it after being told he would have to pay 3 million euros to end his contract. He also lashed out at the club for the manner in which they sold Kondogbia behind his back.

"I got a call from the president to tell me the player wasn't leaving, so words fail me," he said after last week's thrilling 2-2 draw with Getafe. The situation has become so desperate that former captain David Albelda is now just crossing his fingers that the club do not get relegated.

"When results don't go your way you're always worried about what could happen at the end of the season, and that concern is now accompanied by all the uncertainty from selling so many players and not strengthening the team," he said. "We hope things turn out ok and that we will be able to say that next season we are still in the top flight and can turn the situation around."

Real have won only one of their last six trips to Valencia but head there feeling confident after a vital 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League. Midfielder Martin Odegaard is set to return for Zidane's side, who are a second in the standings behind Real Sociedad, after a three-week injury lay off.

Elsewhere this weekend, Barcelona host Real Betis on Saturday searching for a first league win in five matches while leaders Real Sociedad play Granada after winning their last four league outings.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ABB India reports net profit of Rs 85 crore for July-September quarter

ABB India Limited posted a net profit of Rs 85 crore for the July-September quarter of 2020-21, a company statement said here on Thursday. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last year.The ...

Airbnb restricts English bookings again for second lockdown

Home rental firm Airbnb said it would restrict bookings in England as the country entered its second national lockdown on Thursday, adding only those with legal exemptions could use the platform to book long-term stays. Government guidance ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Schools can recover only tuition fees for now: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday said that schools can recover only tuition fee from students till the government declares that the coronavirus pandemic is over. It also directed that fees shall not be increased for the academic ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020