IPL 13: DC players wear black armbands as mark of respect for Mohit's father

Delhi Capitals players wore black armbands on Thursday during their Qualifier 1 match against Mumbai Indians as a mark of respect for teammate Mohit Sharma's father who passed away on Tuesday night. The pacer flew back to be with his family. Mohit's Haryana colleagues joined the Haryana Cricket Association to condole the death of Mahipal Sharma, Mohit's father.

HCA President Kultar Malik said it is a sad moment for us and "as an association, we share a deep bond with our players and their parents which gets strengthened during the growth of the player from the age-group level to the top". "It is a personal loss for me. We pray that God gives Mohit and the family the strength in this difficult time," he told ANI.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. While Delhi did not tweak their winning combination and opted for the same side, Mumbai made three changes and brought in Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult who were rested for the last league game against SunRisers Hyderabad. While defending champions Mumbai Indians have displayed scintillating form with both bat and ball throughout the group stage, Delhi Capitals finished at the second spot after a comprehensive victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league game.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will get direct entry into the final while the loser will play the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2.