Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: DC players wear black armbands as mark of respect for Mohit's father

Delhi Capitals players wore black armbands on Thursday during their Qualifier 1 match against Mumbai Indians as a mark of respect for teammate Mohit Sharma's father who passed away on Tuesday night.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:53 IST
IPL 13: DC players wear black armbands as mark of respect for Mohit's father
Delhi Capitals in action against Mumbai Indians (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals players wore black armbands on Thursday during their Qualifier 1 match against Mumbai Indians as a mark of respect for teammate Mohit Sharma's father who passed away on Tuesday night. The pacer flew back to be with his family. Mohit's Haryana colleagues joined the Haryana Cricket Association to condole the death of Mahipal Sharma, Mohit's father.

HCA President Kultar Malik said it is a sad moment for us and "as an association, we share a deep bond with our players and their parents which gets strengthened during the growth of the player from the age-group level to the top". "It is a personal loss for me. We pray that God gives Mohit and the family the strength in this difficult time," he told ANI.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. While Delhi did not tweak their winning combination and opted for the same side, Mumbai made three changes and brought in Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult who were rested for the last league game against SunRisers Hyderabad. While defending champions Mumbai Indians have displayed scintillating form with both bat and ball throughout the group stage, Delhi Capitals finished at the second spot after a comprehensive victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league game.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will get direct entry into the final while the loser will play the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Police recommends Income Tax to probe into "benami transaction" in Sarua land scam

Odisha Police on Thursday requested the Income Tax department to investigate the benami transaction angle in the land scam allegedly committed by Odisha Infra Tech Private Limited during purchase of land from scheduled caste people at Sarua...

Pune district starts work on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Pune district administration on Thursday said it has started preparations to distribute vaccine for COVID-19 once it becomes available and frontline workers will get priority in receiving the antidote. The distribution will be done unde...

Sainsbury's says N.Ireland stores face reduced ranges without Brexit clarity

British supermarket Sainsburys said it could have to cut its range of offering in Northern Ireland unless it gets clarity on the provinces trading status after the end of Britains Brexit transition period on Dec. 31.The United Kingdom is st...

Delhi Police inaugurates month-long cyber safety awareness programme

The Delhi Police on Thursday inaugurated a month-long cyber safety awareness program in association with an NGO, officials said. According to an official statement, the campaign being run by the Delhi Police and NGO Cyber Peace Foundation i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020