Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Mir cruises to European GP victory in Suzuki one-two

"The team did an unbelievable job this weekend and I felt really good with the bike." Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo started 14 points behind Mir in the title race but the Frenchman went down on the opening lap along with Aprillia's Aleix Espargaro.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 20:13 IST
Motorcycling-Mir cruises to European GP victory in Suzuki one-two

Suzuki's Joan Mir edged out team mate Alex Rins to claim his maiden MotoGP victory at the European Grand Prix in Valencia on Sunday, extending his lead at the top of the world championship standings.

Starting fifth on the grid, Mir moved up to second inside the opening three laps before overhauling Rins with 11 laps remaining at Ricardo Tormo Circuit. Mir absorbed the pressure from Rins to become the ninth different winner of the 2020 premier class season, while pole-sitter Pol Espargaro took the final podium spot on his KTM.

After getting on the podium in five of the previous six races, Mir's victory has made him a heavy favourite to become world champion and end Marc Marquez's four-year reign. "I feel super happy. This is what I was missing and it comes at the perfect moment," Mir, 23, said. "The team did an unbelievable job this weekend and I felt really good with the bike."

Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo started 14 points behind Mir in the title race but the Frenchman went down on the opening lap along with Aprillia's Aleix Espargaro. Quartararo, the only rider to win three races this season, was able to remount and finish 14th but his title hopes are all but over, with the gap to Mir now 37 points.

Italian great Valentino Rossi, who missed the last two rounds due to a positive COVID-19 test, pulled out on lap five due to a mechanical failure in his factory Yamaha bike. His team mate Maverick Vinales, forced to start from the pitlane after Yamaha exceeded his engine allocation, finished a disappointing 13th to drop down to fourth in the title standings.

The championship continues in Valencia next weekend and another podium finish for Mir would see him crowned world champion.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two men arrested in Switzerland visited Vienna attacker in July - paper

The two men arrested in the Swiss town of Winterthur near Zurich last week over possible links to a jihadist shooting attack in Vienna on Nov. 2 visited the attacker in July and he may have visited the Zurich region, Swiss media reported on...

Woman kills self, infant after tiff with husband: Police

A 30-year-old woman allegedly consumed poison after administering it to her childrens food, killing herself and her six-month old son on Sunday, said police. The womans three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital here in an unconscio...

Fresh 26 COVID-19 deaths in UP, caseload mounts to 4.97 lakh

With 26 fresh deaths in the state, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 7,206 in Uttar Pradesh, while the total caseload climbed to 4,97,563 with 2,247 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours. According to a health bulletin issued by the...

SocGen to announce 650 job cuts in France, Les Echos reports

French bank Societe Generale is set to cut 650 jobs in France, mainly in its investment banking division, French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday. The bank is to announce the cuts on Monday after meeting union representatives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020