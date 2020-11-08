Left Menu
Soccer-Manchester United beat Arsenal to go top of Women's Super League

Manchester United went top of England's Women's Super League thanks to a surprise 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, with Ellen Toone scoring the winner in the 83rd minute.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 22:44 IST
Manchester United went top of England's Women's Super League thanks to a surprise 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, with Ellen Toone scoring the winner in the 83rd minute. With Arsenal's potent attack struggling for once, Jess Sigsworth found Toone on the edge of the area, and she swept the ball home to bring Arsenal's unbeaten start to the campaign to an end and send her side top with 16 points after six games, with Arsenal a point behind.

Earlier in the afternoon striker Beth England scored twice in three minutes as Chelsea climbed to third in the table on 13 points following a comfortable 4-0 win over Everton. Aston Villa grabbed their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory away to Brighton and Hove Albion, while West Ham United also won away with Emily van Egmond scoring in the 73rd minute to secure a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City.

On Saturday, Manchester City cruised to an 8-1 win over Bristol City, who were missing a slew of first-team players due to COVID-19 precautions, while second-bottom Tottenham Hotspur picked up a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Reading. United host City next week in the Manchester derby, while Chelsea take on Arsenal in London and the bottom two sides Bristol and Tottenham Hotspur also face off.

