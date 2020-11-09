Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Steelers edge Cowboys, stay uneaten; Washington QB Allen carted off with ankle injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Steelers edge Cowboys, stay uneaten

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led a six-play, 79-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron with 2:14 left Sunday as the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers eked out a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, to remain unbeaten. Pittsburgh, down 13 points in the first half and 10 points entering the fourth quarter, is 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Roethlisberger, who tweaked his left knee late in the first half but finished, was 29 of 42 for 306 yards, and also had touchdown passes to James Washington and Juju Smith-Schuster.

Washington QB Allen carted off with ankle injury

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen exited Sunday's game against the New York Giants with an ankle injury with 1:04 remaining in the first quarter. NFL Network reported that Allen was diagnosed with a dislocation and a small fracture. Allen is slated to undergo an MRI exam on Monday, according to another report.

Medvedev wears down Zverev in Paris to claim third Masters title

Russian Daniil Medvedev outclassed German Alexander Zverev 5-7 6-4 6-1 in the Paris final on Sunday to claim his third Masters title. The third seed, who also defeated Zverev in the Shanghai final last year, returned strongly throughout the match to take his first title of the year.

Julius Baer to pay nearly $80 million in FIFA corruption case

Julius Baer has made an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) to settle allegations over its role in corruption surrounding global soccer body FIFA, the bank said on Monday. The bank has taken a provision of $79.7 million to cover expected fines after agreeing in principal to a three-year deferred prosecution agreement. Julius Baer said it expects a final resolution of the matter "shortly."

DeChambeau ready to bludgeon Augusta National

Bryson DeChambeau is poised to take his aggressive go-for-broke style to the Masters at Augusta National next week and says golf fans are in for a surprise watching him tackle the famous Georgia course. After bludgeoning Winged Foot and its long rough into submission en route to winning the U.S. Open by six strokes in September, DeChambeau has flagged his intention to use a similar gameplan in search of a Green Jacket.

Woods bids to repeat Augusta glory after disappointing run

Tiger Woods will hope familiarity helps him recapture his form at Augusta National this week as the 15-time major winner aims to repeat the magic of his stunning Masters win last year. Overcoming personal and physical obstacles that at times in his career appeared insurmountable, Woods ended an 11-year major drought to claim his fifth Masters in 2019, capping one of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of professional sport.

Johnson crosses finish line of NASCAR career with full heart

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson rounded out his storied NASCAR career with a fifth-place finish in Phoenix on Sunday and said his heart was full as he gets set to embark on a move to IndyCar next year. Johnson, who is sixth on NASCAR's all-time win list with 83 victories, got a standing ovation from spectators when he was introduced at Phoenix Raceway then took photos and exchanged hugs with other drivers as he made his way along pit row.

Brees tosses four touchdowns as Saints dominate Brady, Buccaneers

Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes and Tom Brady threw three interceptions as the visiting New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3 on Sunday night. Brees entered the game one touchdown pass behind Brady for the NFL career lead and finished the game with 564 to Brady's 561. Brees completed 26 of 32 for 222 yards and 12 different receivers caught passes on the night.

Nadal gearing up for ATP Finals after 'positive' outing in Paris

Rafael Nadal says the Paris Masters has been a "positive tournament" for him despite Saturday's semi-final defeat to Alexander Zverev, and hopes it will help him in his bid for a maiden ATP Finals title this month. The Spaniard world number two went down 6-4 7-5 to German fourth seed Zverev, once again failing to add the elusive title at the Bercy arena to his burgeoning cabinet that is adorned by 20 Grand Slam singles trophies.

Autumn Masters a unique showcase of Augusta National

If the Masters is a tradition unlike any other, a unique autumn showcase of golf's most eagerly anticipated annual gathering will likely linger in the memory long after the Green Jacket donned by Tiger Woods last year is draped over the winner. Played in late March or early April since its inception in 1934, the Masters was postponed this year until Nov. 12-15 after American sport shut down in March amid a widespread national novel coronavirus outbreak.