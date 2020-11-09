Left Menu
Soccer-RB Salzburg hit by COVID-19 outbreak ahead of international break

"The rest of our squad have begun a team quarantine according to the prevention concept," Salzburg said in a statement. "This means that they can only travel between their house, the training ground and match locations. "All international call-ups for FC Red Bull Salzburg players have also been rejected for now." The squad will undergo another round of COVID-19 testing later on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:51 IST
RB Salzburg will not release players for international duty after six players tested positive for COVID-19, the Austrian champions said on Monday. The entire squad had returned negative results for COVID-19 tests last Friday but another round of tests for international players on Sunday revealed six positive cases.

The squad will undergo another round of COVID-19 testing later on Monday.

