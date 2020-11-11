Left Menu
Development News Edition

After becoming all-format captain, Babar says dream come true, will seek advice of Azhar, Sarfaraz

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that Babar had replaced Azhar as Test captain, just one year after it had appointed the senior batsman to lead the Test side in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed. "I remember being a ball picker in a Test match and at that time I thought what an honour it would be to play for Pakistan.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 11-11-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 11:57 IST
After becoming all-format captain, Babar says dream come true, will seek advice of Azhar, Sarfaraz

Handed Test captaincy along with leadership role in the limited overs format, young Pakistan batsman Babar Azam remembered his days as a ball-picker in a Test match, saying he is living a dream. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that Babar had replaced Azhar as Test captain, just one year after it had appointed the senior batsman to lead the Test side in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

"I remember being a ball picker in a Test match and at that time I thought what an honour it would be to play for Pakistan. The dream has come true and I thank the PCB for showing faith in me as a captain as well," the top batsman said in a video message released by the PCB. Babar said he will not mind reaching out to his predecessors Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed for becoming a good captain. "I have played under and learnt a lot from Azhar and Sarfaraz. And I will definitely seek their advice and pick up things from their mindset which will help me become a good Test captain," he said Babar's message was released shortly after Azhar Ali tweeted that he offered his full support to Babar.

Babar, just 26 and now captain across all three formats, said he expected a good tour of New Zealand as the team was gelling well. "The team has gelled well in white ball cricket and I am optimistic we can do well on the coming tour. My aim is to go along with seniors and young players." Babar said his aim would be to maintain a healthy dressing room environment, key for positive results.

He assured he would try to lead the Test side as well as he has captained the ODI and T20 teams since last year..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey interested in producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -Russian health ministry

Turkey is interested in producing Russias first coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, at domestic facilities, Russias health ministry said on Wednesday after a phone call between the countries health ministers. Russia is already testing two vacci...

Deputy UN chief conducts solidarity visit to West Africa and the Sahel

Amina Mohammed began her mission in Nigeria on Monday, where she met with President Muhammadu Buhari in the capital, Abuja. Ms. Mohammed later joined the Vice-President, Finance Minister and UN colleagues to launch the UN Plus Offer, whic...

Displaced persons want to return home: Deputy UN chief, visiting north-east Nigeria

In the town of Banki, near Nigerias border with Cameroon, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed visited a camp hosting internally displaces persons IDPs as well as Nigerian refugees returning from Cameroon. UN DSG AminaJMohammed visited...

12 companies to be part of MSCI India Index; Trent shares zoom nearly 12 pc

As many as 12 companies, including Trent and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have been added to the MSCI India Index, while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out, according to the latest MSCI Global Standard Index rejig announcement. Other who m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020