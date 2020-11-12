Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chilean team score late penalty - a month after it was awarded

Curico, who had scored both their goals from penalties before the match was interrupted, eventually won 3-2, restoring their two-goal lead with another spot-kick before Zampedri pulled another back for Catolica.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 02:31 IST
Soccer-Chilean team score late penalty - a month after it was awarded

Chilean league leaders Universidad Catolica converted a penalty on Wednesday -- nearly one month after it was awarded. Catolica were trailing 2-0 at Curico Unido on Oct. 15 when the spot-kick was given but, while incident was being reviewed by VAR officials, the scoreboard caught fire causing a power failure and the match was called off.

Four days later, the Chilean league (ANFP) confirmed that a penalty had been awarded and ruled that the game would be played on Wednesday, resuming at the point where it left off. In the mean time, Cesar Pinares, the player who was fouled to earn the penalty, joined Brazilian club Gremio.

There was further drama when the match restarted as Curico goalkeeper Fabian Cerda twice saved the penalty but retakes were ordered as he was judged to have moved, and Fernando Zampedri converted at Catolica's third attempt. Curico, who had scored both their goals from penalties before the match was interrupted, eventually won 3-2, restoring their two-goal lead with another spot-kick before Zampedri pulled another back for Catolica.

Also Read: Chilean manufacturing up in September, copper down - government statistics agency

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' stars at Hollywood auction; Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concert and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concertRapper Lil Nas X will perform in a virtual concert and debut a new music video on Roblox this weekend, in the firs...

Entertainment News Roundup: Kylie heads back to dancefloor with new album 'Disco'; India to regulate streaming services, online content and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concertRapper Lil Nas X will perform in a virtual concert and debut a new music video on Roblox this weekend, in t...

Chile accuses Colombian man in serial killings of homeless people

Chilean authorities have accused a Colombian man of murdering at least seven people, including several who were homeless on the streets of the capital Santiago. Police arrested Diego Ruiz Restrepo, 30, on Monday after using surveillance cam...

Odd News Roundup: Palestinian baker keeps lion cubs as pets on Gaza rooftop; Brazil artist paints masks for those who want to show their face and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Two tonnes of cocaine worth 250 million seized in British Virgin IslandsA record 2.35 tonne haul of cocaine worth more than 250 million has been discovered in the British Virgin Islands afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020