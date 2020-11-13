Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Fiji player tests positive for COVID ahead of France test

"As part of the COVID-19 tournament protocols, the player has been isolated and is being monitored by our medical team,” O’Connor said, adding he was confident the player would be cleared when the next test results were received. Cotter has picked nine uncapped players in the matchday squad as Fiji play their first match since last year’s World Cup. The loose trio of number eight Johnny Dyer and flankers Kitione Kamikamica and Mesulame Kunavula make their debuts while another six uncapped players are on the bench.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 14:50 IST
Rugby-Fiji player tests positive for COVID ahead of France test

A Fijian player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus just days before their opening Autumn Nations Cup test against France in Vannes, Fiji Rugby said on Friday without identifying him.

"Tests conducted after relocating to our tournament base has returned a positive case of COVID-19. The concerned player had previously tested negative prior to joining pre-camp and while in pre-camp and has so far shown no symptoms," Fiji Rugby’s chief executive John O’Connor said in a statement. "As part of the COVID-19 tournament protocols, the player has been isolated and is being monitored by our medical team,” O’Connor said, adding he was confident the player would be cleared when the next test results were received.

Cotter has picked nine uncapped players in the matchday squad as Fiji play their first match since last year’s World Cup. The loose trio of number eight Johnny Dyer and flankers Kitione Kamikamica and Mesulame Kunavula make their debuts while another six uncapped players are on the bench. Cotter said he had not made any major changes in the playing style but sought to bring in a little bit of structure.

"Most of these players are among the most instinctive players in world. We don’t want to restrict their instinct of open running rugby but we just want to strengthen our set piece and create an environment where there is proper system that can get the best out of our players when we have possession or when we are defending,” he added. Team:

15-Kini Murimurivalu, 14-Josua Tuisova, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu, 12-Levani Botia, 11-Nemani Nadolo, 10-Ben Volavola, 9-Frank Lomani, 8-Johnny Dyer, 7-Kitione Kamikamica, 6-Mesulame Kunavula, 5-Albert Tuisue, 4-Tevita Ratuva, 3-Mesake Doge, 2-Sam Matavesi, 1-Peni Ravai Replacements: 16-Tevita Ikanivere, 17-Haereiti Hetet, 18-Samuela Tawake, 19-Temo Mayanavanua, 20-Manueli Ratuniyarawa, 21-Simione Kuruvoli, 22-Serupepeli Vularika, 23-Setareki Tuicuvu. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town Editing by Alison Williams, Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tanzania's re-elected leader keeps finance minister Mpango in new govt

Tanzanias re-elected President John Magufuli on Friday re-appointed Philip Mpango as finance minister, and promised continued reforms to the mining sector to help deliver the goal of 8 annual economic growth in his second term.Nicknamed the...

Germany reports 23,542 more COVID-19 cases

Berlin Germany, November 13 ANIXinhua Germanys COVID-19 infections rose by 23,542 within one day to a total of 751,095, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute RKI said on Friday. The number of...

Herbal drug based adjuvant therapy effective in treating diabetic COVID-19 patients: Researchers

Anti-oxidative herbal medicines with evidence-based useful impacts in the treatment of diabetes can be used as an adjuvant therapy to the conventional treatment of diabetic COVID-19 patients, according to researchers in Tehran. The research...

Honour religious sentiments of people, lift ban on Chhath Puja at public places: Gupta to Delhi govt

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to honour the religious sentiments of people and lift the ban imposed on performing Chhath Puja at public places and river banks. Guptas assertion comes after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020