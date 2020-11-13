Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

SPO-CRI-PCB-MISBAH PCB to review Misbah's performance only after next year's WT20 Karachi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to review Misbah-ul-Haq's performance only after the completion of next year's World T20 Cup, giving him a full one-year to prove his credentials as a head coach. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-BANGLA-HABIBUL Habibul Bashar tests positive for COVID-19 Dhaka, Nov 13 (PTI) Former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 and is currently in home quarantine, according to a report here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:03 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LANGER-KOHLI Respect Kohli for taking paternity leave but his absence will impact India: Langer Melbourne, Nov 13 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer has hailed India captain Virat Kohli for taking paternity leave during the tour Down Under but conceded that his absence will definitely affect the visitors during the much-anticipated Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. SPO-CRI-LYON-KOHLI Lyon laments Kohli's absence after first Test, but says India will still be strong Melbourne, Nov 13 (PTI) Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon believes Virat Kohli's absence in the last three Tests of upcoming series doesn't necessarily make Australia favourites to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India boasts of a lot of "superstars" in its team.

SPO-CRI-AUS-LANGER Langer backs Burns to retain opening slot in first Test Melbourne, Nov 13 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer has hinted that he is likely to stick with Joe Burns at the opening position with David Warner for the first Test of the four-match series against India despite young Will Pucovski's incredible form. SPO-CRI-PCB-MISBAH PCB to review Misbah's performance only after next year's WT20 Karachi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to review Misbah-ul-Haq's performance only after the completion of next year's World T20 Cup, giving him a full one-year to prove his credentials as a head coach.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-BANGLA-HABIBUL Habibul Bashar tests positive for COVID-19 Dhaka, Nov 13 (PTI) Former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 and is currently in home quarantine, according to a report here. SPO-CRI-WI WI squad clears final COVID test, set to travel to Queenstown for warm-up game Christchurch, Nov 13 (PTI) The entire West Indies cricket contingent has cleared the third and final round of COVID-19 test and will be leaving for Queenstown on Friday ahead of the first warm-up match against New Zealand A beginning November 20.

SPO-TENNIS-IND Prajnesh ousts Jack Sock to make quarters of Cary Challenger Cary (USA), Nov 13 (PTI) Fighting hard, Prajnesh Gunneswaran prevailed over tough nut Jack Sock in three sets to sail into the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event, here..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg first tech giant head to acknowledge Joe Biden as next US president

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become the first head of a US tech giant who has acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as the next president of the country, a media report has said. Zuckerberg told his employees that the outcome of the November ...

Pak bans online payments for Indian electronic media content: report

Pakistan goverment has asked Pakistani banks to immediately ban online payments from this country for the subscription of electronic media content from India, according to a media report on Friday. The decision was taken by the Cabinet on N...

Highlighting Chinese atrocities against minorities, East Turkistan Government-in-Exile rallied outside US Capitol

The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile on Thursday rallied in front of US Capitol to commemorate East Turkistans Independence Day and highlighted Chinas human rights violation against the minorities in the region. The government-in-exile he...

Copper theft cripples South Africa's railways, leaving commuters waiting

Hloni Doporo stands on a platform in Sowetos Orlando Station, waiting for a train that may never come because thieves have stripped away most of the power cables. When South Africa shut large parts of its economy and transport network durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020