Scotland, Hungary, Slovakia, North Macedonia go to Euro 2020

The 24-team lineup was completed for the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 with four playoffs that served up plenty of late-game drama in almost entirely empty stadiums. The biggest winners were Hungary and Scotland who are among the 12 host nations scattered across Europe and now get two home games in the group stage next June.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:55 IST
Scotland gave up a 90th-minute equalizer before winning a tense penalty shootout to reach its first major tournament in 22 years. Hungary found two late goals to beat Iceland 2-1. Slovakia also lost its lead late but scored an extra-time winner.

North Macedonia had a smoother ride through the European Championship playoffs on Thursday and will make its major tournament debut next year. The 24-team lineup was completed for the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 with four playoffs that served up plenty of late-game drama in almost entirely empty stadiums.

The biggest winners were Hungary and Scotland who are among the 12 host nations scattered across Europe and now get two home games in the group stage next June. Scotland converted all five penalties in the shootout after a 1-1 draw against Serbia, before goalkeeper David Marshall saved the home team's final spot kick from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Scots reached their first tournament since the 1998 World Cup and will have two games in Glasgow — against Croatia and the Czech Republic — along with a trip to face old rival England at Wembley Stadium. Hungary trailed against Iceland from the 11th minute until leveling in the 88th, and when extra time looked likely Dominik Szoboszlai rifled in a low shot to seal the stunning victory in stoppage time in Budapest.

Hungary lands in the toughest group at Euro 2020 — at home against defending champion Portugal and 2018 World Cup winner France, then heading to Munich to play 2014 world champion Germany. Slovakia also took an early lead at Northern Ireland, gave it up with an own goal in the 88th, then saw the home team strike a post in stoppage time. Slovakia advanced thanks to a 110th-minute goal by Michal Ďuriš.

The Slovaks enter a group with Spain, Sweden and Poland being played in Bilbao and Dublin. North Macedonia's 1-0 win at Georgia was earned by 37-year-old captain Goran Pandev's goal early in the second half.

Currently ranked No. 65 by FIFA, North Macedonia joins Finland as the only major tournament newcomers next year. The qualifying format guaranteed a tournament place for a low-ranked country that won a group in the bottom tier of the inaugural Nations League played two years ago.

The four Nations League tiers fed into four playoff brackets, giving second chances to teams which did not advance through traditional qualifying groups last year. The playoffs were originally scheduled for March but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic which also forced UEFA to push Euro 2020 into next year.

