'Sachin rightfully deserved to rule the game during his era', says former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed has rated legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar as the most impactful cricketer of his era. Recalling his encounters with the former Indian cricketer, Aaqib Javed said that Sachin rightfully ruled the game in his era.

Significantly, it has been 31 years since Sachin had started his iconic journey in international cricket as a 16-year-old against the lethal pace attack. Aaqib, who featured in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs for his country, reckons that Sachin has been quite successful in leaving an impact on the game by the virtue of the talent he possessed.

"Sachin created a 100 per cent impact on the game with the quality or talent he had. He held the numero uno spot in the game for several years as he was a seasoned cricketer," said Aaqib in afreewheeling chat with the GloFans Q20 fan series. Answering a question by a fan on 7/37 in 1991 and how fans hated Javed during that, Aaqib said, "lack of technology gave a lot of power to the Umpire at that time and whatever the Umpire said, was considered as the final decision".

Aaqib, 48, served the Green Brigade for a period of nine years. In first-class cricket, the former right-arm pacer scalped 358 wickets from 121 games. However, he hogged the limelight after returning with exceptional figures of 7/37 in an ODI game, that too, against arch-rivals India in 1991. In the process, Aaqib had also claimed a hat-trick after he packed back Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Sachin, who all were trapped before the stumps. (ANI)