Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Dementia 'scandal' must be addressed urgently, says Stiles family

I hope dad's death is the catalyst for this scandal to be addressed." The Professional Footballers' Association said they were "evaluating ways to improve the services and care provided", adding they would liaise with families of players on how they can be of greater help while also funding research. Geoff Hurst, England's hat-trick hero from the 1966 final, said heading the ball often in practice was dangerous, adding that kids should not doing it at all until they are old enough.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 10:00 IST
Soccer-Dementia 'scandal' must be addressed urgently, says Stiles family

The family of England's World Cup winning midfielder Nobby Stiles, who died aged 78 last month, has urged authorities to address the "scandal" of dementia in the professional game which have left many yesteryear heroes struggling after retirement. Stiles, who played on the World Cup winning team in 1966, had been diagnosed with dementia, as were many of his team mates such as Ray Wilson, Jack Charlton and most recently Manchester United great Bobby Charlton.

"How can it be that these players are left to struggle when the Premier League receives 3 billion pounds a year?" John Stiles, Nobby's son, said in a statement. "How can it be right that some of the heroes of 1966 had to sell their medals to provide for the families? How can it be that these players are left needing help when their own union has tens of millions of pounds available?

"These older players have largely been forgotten and many are in ill health... I hope dad's death is the catalyst for this scandal to be addressed." The Professional Footballers' Association said they were "evaluating ways to improve the services and care provided", adding they would liaise with families of players on how they can be of greater help while also funding research.

Geoff Hurst, England's hat-trick hero from the 1966 final, said heading the ball often in practice was dangerous, adding that kids should not doing it at all until they are old enough. "The danger for me is the amount of times you head the ball in practice and not in a game," Hurst told The Telegraph. "Going back, I wouldn't do the practice. I would cut that out tomorrow.

"And look at kids, their brains are nowhere near as developed as adults. I don't think stopping heading would be detrimental to the quality of grassroots football for kids." ($1 = 0.7546 pounds)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria

Israel said it launched air strikes against a number of Syrian army and Iranian Quds Force targets in Syria on Wednesday after explosive devices were planted in the Israeli-held Golan Heights.The Syrian state news agency reported that three...

Blue Planet Receives Investment of US$10 Million from Sysma Holdings

Singapore NewsVoir Singapore-headquartered Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. Blue Planet announced today an investment of US10 million from Sysma Holdings Limited, a Singapore-listed investment holdings company looking to tap in...

Noida begins random COVID-19 tests at borders for people coming from Delhi

Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials were on Wednesday deployed at two key Noida-Delhi borders where they started random COVID-19 testing of people coming from the national capital. The random testing of inward coming people was announced by...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares tank 20 pc after getting placed under moratorium

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Wednesday tanked as much as 20 per cent to hit its lowest permissible trading limit on Wednesday after the government placed the lender under a one-month moratorium and superseded its board. The scrip cracked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020