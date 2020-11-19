Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Earthquakes F Wondolowski wants to play in 2021; Zverev rebounds to beat Schwartzman at ATP Finals and more

Osaka's personal apparel collection underscores star power As the world's highest paid sportswoman and a three-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka is no stranger to the spotlight, but ahead of the release of her personalised range of apparel made with sponsors Nike, the 23-year-old was nervous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 10:29 IST
Sports News Roundup: Earthquakes F Wondolowski wants to play in 2021; Zverev rebounds to beat Schwartzman at ATP Finals and more
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis: Zverev rebounds to beat Schwartzman at ATP Finals

Germany's Alexander Zverev stayed in contention at the ATP Finals as he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-3 in his second round-robin match at the O2 Arena on Wednesday. The 23-year-old world number seven knew his hopes of reaching the semi-finals would be as good as over if he suffered a second loss, having been beaten by Daniil Medvedev on Monday.

Earthquakes F Wondolowski wants to play in 2021

All-time MLS goal-scoring leader Chris Wondolowski said he has scrapped his retirement plans and would like to play in 2021. The San Jose Earthquakes star cited the impact of the coronavirus as one of the reasons why he wants to play another season. He wants to play in front of spectators one last time and also said the break in the season helped him regain his enthusiasm.

Silver: NBA strives for flexibility within 'new normal'

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is on a quest for normalcy. The definition of normal remains subject to change during the coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations

World number one Novak Djokovic has called on authorities to allow players to compete before the Australian Open while undertaking their mandatory quarantine period. The start of the 2021 season remains in limbo, with officials declining to endorse Tennis Australia's plans to have players arrive mid-December and be free to compete at the ATP Cup and other events ahead of the year's first Grand Slam.

LAFC star Rossi tests positive, will miss playoff opener

Los Angeles FC star Diego Rossi tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's playoff game against the Seattle Sounders. The forward was tested following Uruguay's loss to Brazil in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. He did not appear in the game.

Timberwolves select Georgia's Edwards first in 'virtual' draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected former Georgia guard Anthony Edwards with the first pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday in a move the team hopes will help revive the struggling franchise. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound teenager will join point guard D'Angelo Russell and center Karl-Anthony Towns on a Timberwolves team that finished 19-45 and in second to last place in the Western Conference last season.

Mets' Cano handed 162-game suspension for positive doping test

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for 162 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said in a statement on Wednesday. Cano tested positive for anabolic steroid Stanozolol, MLB said.

Osaka's personal apparel collection underscores star power

As the world's highest paid sportswoman and a three-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka is no stranger to the spotlight, but ahead of the release of her personalised range of apparel made with sponsors Nike, the 23-year-old was nervous. "My Nike collection drops tomorrow... nervous is not enough to describe this feeling," Osaka tweeted before the collection launched on Monday.

Jackson displeased with harassment of C Skura's family

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson came to the defense of Matt Skura on Wednesday, three days after three errant snaps by the Ravens center hindered the club in a loss to the New England Patriots and led to the online harassment of Skura's family. Skura said earlier this week that his family was targeted due to his snapping issues in the pouring rain during Sunday's 23-17 setback against the host Patriots. Skura said his wife received several threatening messages.

NFL: All teams to adopt 'intensive protocol' amid COVID-19 surge

The National Football League (NFL) has instructed all clubs to adopt a set of more aggressive health and safety regulations beginning on Saturday amid a rise in new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Clubs will operate under "intensive protocol", an existing set of safety criteria that was previously applied on a temporary and case-by-case basis.

Midfielder Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam hopeful of playing in back-to-back Olympics

The Indian womens hockey teams midfielder Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam has said that she is hopeful of representing the country in back-to-back Olympics. Pukhrambam is no stranger to the Olympic Games, having captained the side that took part a...

Netflix sets February 2021 release date for 'Malcolm & Marie'

Netflix has announced that John David Washington and Zendaya-starrer Malcolm Marie will premiere on its platform on February 5, 2021. According to Variety, the streamer is also planning an&#160;Academy Awards&#160;campaign for the black-an...

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

KOLKATA,Nov.19PTI SILVER RDY.BAR RS.63,500.00 PER KG. SILVER RDY.PORTION RS.63,600.00 PER KG.GOLD 24 CARAT RDY. RS.51,440.00 PER 10 GMS. GOLD 22 CARAT RDY. RS.48,800.00 PER 10 GMS.HALLMARKED GOLD22 CARAT RS.49,530.00...

Soccer-Messi says I'm tired of being blamed for everything at Barcelona

A frustrated Lionel Messi said he is tired of being blamed for problems at Barcelona after he was accused by Antoine Griezmanns former agent of making life difficult for the French striker at the La Liga club. Eric Olhats had accused Messi ...
