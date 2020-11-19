Golf-Nienaber, Norris shine in opening round of Joburg Open 

Left Menu
Norris carded six birdies and an eagle in a faultless round that started on the 10th tee.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:35 IST
South African Wilco Nienaber carded an eventful 63 to share the opening round lead with compatriot Shaun Norris at the European Tour's Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Thursday. Nienaber's round included an eagle, nine birdies and three bogeys as he finished on eight under par and along with Norris has a one-shot lead over American Johannes Veerman.

"Eight under is nice around any golf course and to do it here in the first round of the Joburg Open, being back home again, is great,” Nienaber told reporters. "I haven't played much in South Africa since I turned pro but it's been great to be home. I'm just looking forward to the next three days."

Norris carded six birdies and an eagle in a faultless round that started on the 10th tee.

