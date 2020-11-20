Sports News Roundup: German duo Krawietz and Mies bow out of ATP Finals; Former UFC champion McGregor signs deal to fight Poirier and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

German duo Krawietz and Mies bow out of ATP Finals

French Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies bowed out of the ATP Finals as they lost a deciding group match against Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram on Thursday. The German duo, who retained their title at Roland Garros in October, went down 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 10-4.

Former UFC champion McGregor signs deal to fight Poirier

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has signed an agreement for a rematch against American Dustin Poirier in January, according to his website The Mac Life http://www.themaclife.com on Thursday. McGregor, who has not fought since knocking out American Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout in Las Vegas in January, previously held the featherweight and lightweight UFC titles.

Wallace, Villegas power through wind for share of RSM Classic lead

Britain's Matt Wallace and Colombia's Camilo Villegas shared a one-stroke lead after players struggled through windy conditions in the first round of the RSM Classic on Thursday. Wallace started strongly with five birdies and a bogey on the front nine at the Seaside Course in Sea Island, Georgia and drained a 30-foot putt for par on the 18th, carding six-under par 64.

Warriors' Thompson out for season with Achilles tear

Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson will miss the NBA season after tearing his right Achilles tendon during a practice game in Southern California on Wednesday, the team confirmed on Thursday. "Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed today in Los Angeles," the Warriors said in a statement.

Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis

Rafa Nadal's hopes of winning the year-ending ATP Finals for the first time live on after the Spaniard beat defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 4-6 6-2 on Thursday. The last round-robin match in the London Group had become a straight knockout with both men having lost to Dominic Thiem and beaten Andrey Rublev earlier in the week.

Tiger and cub on the prowl at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be hunting a title when they team up next month at the PNC Championship, a joint PGA/LPGA Tour family tournament. Formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, the PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from Dec. 17-20 and feature major winners and family members as competing teams.

Rublev signs off from ATP Finals with win over Thiem

Russian youngster Andrey Rublev signed off from his maiden ATP Finals in style by beating Dominic Thiem 6-2 7-5 on Thursday. The aggressive 23-year-old took full advantage of a rather flat performance by Thiem who had already sealed his place in the semi-finals with two wins in the London Group.

Sailing: Team New Zealand expect America's Cup boat to reach close to 100kph

America's Cup defenders Team New Zealand are confident their second generation AC75 foiling monohull 'Te Rehutai' is capable of reaching speeds in excess of 50 knots (92.8 kph) when they begin their trails with the new boat later on Friday. Team NZ launched the boat on Thursday, more than a month later than the three challenging syndicates from the United States, Italy and Britain, who have been training with their second generation boats since late October.

NBA Free Agency: Fred VanVleet likely a hunted Raptor

Fred VanVleet put himself in position to cash in by betting on himself. The Toronto Raptors point guard is one of the top available veterans as the NBA's fast-forward offseason jumps to free agency Friday. VanVleet, who made countless gutsy shots and helped Toronto advance in the playoffs without Kawhi Leonard, infamously asked teams not to draft him in the second round coming out of Wichita State.

Nienaber, Norris shine in opening round of Joburg Open

South African Wilco Nienaber carded an eventful 63 to share the opening round lead with compatriot Shaun Norris at the European Tour's Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Thursday. Nienaber's round included an eagle, nine birdies and three bogeys as he finished on eight under par and along with Norris has a one-shot lead over American Johannes Veerman.