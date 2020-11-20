Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wales plan to knock Georgia off stride early

Wales need to put Georgia off their stride early if they are to win their Nations Cup clash on Saturday and end a six test losing streak, said captain Justin Tipuric on the eve of the match at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

Reuters | Llanelli | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:11 IST
Rugby-Wales plan to knock Georgia off stride early

Wales need to put Georgia off their stride early if they are to win their Nations Cup clash on Saturday and end a six test losing streak, said captain Justin Tipuric on the eve of the match at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli. “It will be hard graft up front. We know it’s going to be hard and physical and to get the backs involved in the game we are going to need to perform up front,” he told a news conference on Friday.

“If you let them into the game, and they get confident, and if their set-piece is dominant, and they get a few driving mauls going, they are a different animal, so we need to make sure we start well and attack them. We cannot just expect a win is going to come, we are going to have to go hard out there.” Tipuric skippers a much-changed side from last Friday’s 32-9 loss in Dublin to Ireland, where another defeat heaped further pressure on coach Wayne Pivac and his squad.

“The boys are frustrated, no one likes losing, but it shows that everyone cares. We want to get better, we don’t want to be losing. It's about knuckling down and getting better,” Tipuric added. Wales have a second string out against Georgia, including a first cap for James Botham, grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham.

Wales beat Georgia 43-14 at last year’s World Cup in Japan but three years ago were almost upset as they edged home 13-6 in a test in Cardiff. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crores of party workers want Rahul back as party chief: Cong

With the process of internal party elections underway, the Congress on Friday said Rahul Gandhi is its top leader who articulates the partys ideological thinking best and crores of workers want him to return as its chief. Congress spokesper...

321 ICU, oxygenated beds added in Delhi this week to deal with rising COVID-19 cases: MHA officials

As part of efforts to ramp up Delhis medical infrastructure to deal with rising coronavirus cases, a total of 205 ICU beds and 116 oxygenated beds were added in various hospitals in the national capital this week, Union Home Ministry offici...

'Vital for G20 economies to coordinate monetary, fiscal policies'

Eminent economist and key Sherpa to G20&#160;Dennis J Snower on Friday said it is vital for G20 countries to coordinate monetary and fiscal policies as there is a big risk of financial crisis in the future due to the COVID-19 pandemicAddres...

Italy reports 37,242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 699 deaths

Italy has registered 37,242 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 36,176 the day before. The ministry also reported 699 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 653 on Thursday.There were 238...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020