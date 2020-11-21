Left Menu
Esports India announces first-ever Online National Freestyle Football Championship 2020

Esports India has announced its first-ever Online National Freestyle Football Championship 2020 in collaboration with Football Freestyle India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 13:20 IST
India's freestyle footballer Archis Patel . Image Credit: ANI

Esports India has announced its first-ever Online National Freestyle Football Championship 2020 in collaboration with Football Freestyle India. "In the current scenario of the pandemic that the world is facing, sports has taken a complete back seat. It is in light of this that Esports India is giving a platform to all the footballers to showcase their talent. The competition will be held at a National Level allowing all participants from every corner of the country to participate and be a part of this first of its kind competition. This enables both professional and amateur footballers a platform and a sense of community in these trying times, with them coming together to compete albeit virtually," Esports India said in a release. Seasoned professional freestylers, such as Archis Patil, India's top football freestyler along with other prolific names from the circuit have joined the esteemed team of judges for this competition. Alankar Tambe and Monish Nikam who also holds a world record conferred by the Guinness World Book of Records are lending their expertise and encouragement to all the athletes taking part.

"Esports have been the backbone for making the biggest online football freestyle competition possible therby giving many athletes a chance to showcase their skills at ease from home. The Global Esports Federation has taken a crucial step in laying the foundation stone for a lot of budding athletes with this online platform. This is a golden opportunity to show us what you got and represent your passion," Archis Patil said on his association for the tournament. "Esports India is presenting a golden opportunity to Football Freestyle to show their ultimate talent at the National level. ESPORTS INDIA is the first member of Global Esports Federation who has taken such an initiative to introduce sports on an online platform and we are looking forward to athletes to showcase their talent to the world," said Amit Gaikwad, President.

The competition will be held virtually with live telecasts on YouTube and Facebook. The registration for the competition was started on November 8 and more than 200 footballers have signed up for this competition. The winners will be awarded a cash prize and medals along with participation certificates for all those who will take part in the competition. (ANI)

