Will adopt zero tolerance against corruption in LPL, says SLC

"Apart from the SLC and ICC Anti-Corruption Units, SLC will obtain the assistance of the government's security agencies, as and when required to ensure that the tournament goes ahead without any corrupt activity," said De Silva.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 19:27 IST
The Lanka Premier League 2020 will have all the necessary measures in place to protect the integrity of the tournament and will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any wrongdoing, the country's cricket board said on Saturday. Sri Lanka Cricket's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in collaboration with the ICC is administering the initiatives at the LPL, and relevant officials will be present at every match, event and official functions throughout the tournament at the venue and the hotel.

"We requested them to ensure that the players and officials, follow the anti-corruption protocols in place and, work towards holding a clean and fair tournament," said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, in a press release. The SLC and ICC Anti-Corruption Units will maintain a 24x7 hotline during the entire period of the tournament to receive information pertaining to any suspicious or corrupt activity and also conduct anti-corruption education programs for all the players and officials before starting the tournament.

De Silva conducted a meeting with the team owners and officials on Friday and emphasised the importance of maintaining the integrity of the tournament. "Apart from the SLC and ICC Anti-Corruption Units, SLC will obtain the assistance of the government's security agencies, as and when required to ensure that the tournament goes ahead without any corrupt activity," said De Silva.

