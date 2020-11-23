Soccer-Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Left Menu
The plane, supplied by an airline in Bulgaria and painted in Lazio's blue and white colours, was presented the week before with club president Claudio Lotito photographed in the captain's seat. GATTUSO USES MILAN AS AN EXAMPLE FOR HIS TEAM TO FOLLOW Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso was his usual brutally honest self after his side lost 3-1 at home to leaders AC Milan, with 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice for the visitors. Gattuso said that his side could learn a lot for their opponents.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:23 IST
Talking-points from the Serie A weekend: INAUSPICIOUS START FOR LAZIO'S CUSTOMISED PLANE

Lazio used their newly acquired customised Boeing 737 to travel to Crotone for Saturday's Serie A match but, despite a 2-0 win, it was an inauspicious start for the aircraft. Forward Ciro Immobile said the players arrived "in fear" after a turbulent approach during stormy weather and Gazzetta dello Sport said the plane had to make three attempts to land.

The bad weather also meant that the plane was unable to depart after the match and Lazio were taken by bus to a different airport and flown back to Rome on a commercial flight. The plane, supplied by an airline in Bulgaria and painted in Lazio's blue and white colours, was presented the week before with club president Claudio Lotito photographed in the captain's seat.

GATTUSO USES MILAN AS AN EXAMPLE FOR HIS TEAM TO FOLLOW Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso was his usual brutally honest self after his side lost 3-1 at home to leaders AC Milan, with 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice for the visitors.

Gattuso said that his side could learn a lot for their opponents. "Milan strongly believe in Ibra, his team mates trust him 100%," he said. "For me Zlatan is stronger now than he was 10 or 12 years ago."

"Their team is not the strongest but they have the right mentality, they make themselves available. We have to start to do these things ourselves." Gattuso added that Napoli were often their own worst enemies.

"We have to think as a team, we have to play with a knife between our teeth," he said. "I like my teams to good football but I can't accept that we lose our way at the first sign of trouble." He was also surprised that Ibrahimovic got away with an elbow on Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

"It seemed like blow from Mike Tyson to me, but I don't want to talk about it now," he said. "We have VAR for these episodes." REALITY CHECK FOR PRANDELLI ON RETURN TO FIORENTINA

Cesare Prandelli was given a reality check as he returned for a second stint at Fiorentina, 10 years after the end of his previous one. The 63-year-old admitted there was a lot of work to do after seeing his side slump to a 1-0 home defeat to lowly Benevento, leaving them 15th in the table with eight points from eight games.

"We have to become a group, to think together otherwise everyone thinks of himself, and if there is no team spirit it is very complicated," he said. "I have to get to grips with a few things, there is a lot of work to be done and I am very disappointed. The team closes up at the first sign of difficulty and start playing as individuals."

He added: "The expectations are high for many players. The thing that worries me the most is fragility, it's not a problem of the tactical system, but the team lose themselves at the first sign of difficulty." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Robert Birsel)

