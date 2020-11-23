Left Menu
ISL 7: Mumbai City announce Fast&Up as official sports nutrition partner

Mumbai City FC have announced their association with Fast&Up as the side's official sports nutrition partner for the Indian Super League 2020-21 edition.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:01 IST
ISL 7: Mumbai City announce Fast&Up as official sports nutrition partner
Representative Image (Photo/ Mumbai City FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC have announced their association with Fast&Up as the side's official sports nutrition partner for the Indian Super League 2020-21 edition. Fast&Up has joined hands with Mumbai City FC for a strategic partnership that will see the nutrition brand welcoming sports back in the country, and representing a team, which is also based out of Mumbai, the same city where Fast&Up's India headquarters are situated.

"Fast&Up will feature on the club's back of shorts jersey position and inside the stadium on the LED perimeter boards in Mumbai City's home matches during the season, and will also be involved with Mumbai City's grassroots initiatives and activities," read a release. Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC said, "We are delighted to have active nutrition brand Fast&Up as our official Sports Nutrition Partner for the upcoming season. It is a brand that has a wide range of products that boost health, immunity and fitness, and share the values that our club stands for. We, at Mumbai City FC, have always believed in representing the excellent spirit of our home city, and to have a brand from our city as our partner will make all of us feel at home when we take to the field in Goa."

Speaking on their association with Mumbai City FC, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, CEO of Fast&Up said, "The pathway that the ISL and Mumbai City FC is opening up with the conduction of the 2020-21 season in a secure environment in Goa paves the way for the sport to return to the country, and makes us elated to be joining hands with Mumbai's very own club that encourages the same habits as we do-- to keep focusing on a healthy and nutritious lifestyle that can ensure our immunity levels stay strong." (ANI)

