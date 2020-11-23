The following are the top/expected stories at 2120 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WARNER At 34, my days are numbered: Warner says focussing on disciplined batting Sydney, Nov 23 (PTI) Australia's big-hitting opener David Warner on Monday said his "days are numbered" in international cricket and continuing an approach of keeping his aggression in check, he would rather ignore than engage if Indian players attempt to sledge him during the upcoming series.

SPO-CRI-IND-SIRAJ Virat bhai said that tough situation will make me stronger: Siraj Sydney, Nov 23 (PTI) Away from family while grieving the recent loss of his father, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj says skipper Virat Kohli's advice to "be strong" has helped him stay afloat as he gears up for a gruelling series against Australia. SPO-BAD-OPEN-QUARANTINE BAI requests ministry to relax quarantine norms for foreign players' participation in India Open By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday requested the Sports Ministry to relax the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for foreign players participating in next year's Yonex Sunrise India Open Super 500 tournament.

SPO-CRI-IND-GILL I have not really set any personal goals, but looking forward to Australia tour: Gill Sydney, Nov 23 (PTI) Flamboyant youngster Shubman Gill is looking forward to the challenge of taking on mighty Australia but has not set any personal goals for the upcoming assignments where a good outing could help him cement his place in the Indian team. SPO-CRI-WARNER-BUBBLE 'Family man' Warner says life in bio-bubble is tough, targets next two T20 WCs Sydney, Nov 23 (PTI) Australian opener David Warner on Monday admitted that playing cricket while living inside bio-bubbles in the times of COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on his family life, and said his primary target now is to represent his country in the next two T20 World Cups.

SPO-CRI-AFRIDI-LPL Afridi misses flight to Sri Lanka, set to miss his team's first two LPL matches Lahore, Nov 23 (PTI) Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afrifdi on Monday missed his flight to Sri Lanka and will be unavailable for at least the first two matches of his franchise Galle Gladiators in the inaugural Lanka Premier League. SPO-ISL-CHENNAIYIN-PREVIEW Chennaiyin face old mastermind's challenge in Jamshedpur colours Vasco, Nov 23 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC will have their task cut out as they go up against two individuals who charted their stunning comeback last season but will turn out for Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League game here on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-RABADA Rabada compares IPL bio-bubble to "luxury prison" Johannesburg, Nov 23 (PTI) South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on Monday compared bio-secure bubbles to "luxury prisons", having been in one during his IPL stint in IPL in the UAE but reminded that they are "still lucky" in a COVID-19 world where millions lost their livelihood.

SPO-CRI-LARA-SURYA Looking at India squad, Surya could have been there: Brian Lara Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) West Indies great Brian Lara feels that a batsman of Suryakumar Yadav's calibre should have been in the Indian white-ball squad for the tour of Australia. SPO-CRI-PONTING-STOINIS Stoinis is playing five times better than a year ago: Ponting Melbourne, Nov 23 (PTI) Batting legend Ricky Ponting believes all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is playing "five times better" than what he was a year ago and could take up "multiple roles" for Australian cricket, including the job of a finisher.

SPO-ISL-HYD-CAPTAIN India defender Adil Khan named Hyderabad FC captain Bambolim (Goa), Nov 23 (PTI) India international Adil Khan was on Monday named captain of Hyderabad FC for the ongoing Indian Super League. SPO-CRI-BCCI-CONDOLENCE BCCI condoles death of former Kerala cricketer CK Bhaskaran Nair New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The BCCI on Monday condoled the death of former Kerala first-class cricketer CK Bhaskaran Nair, who had also played an unofficial first-class game against then Ceylon.

SPO-CRI-RAINA-CHARITY Birthday Pledge: Raina to build sanitation, drinking water facilities at 34 schools New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has pledged to build sanitation and drinking water facilities at 34 government schools across Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and NCR. SPO-FOOT-ISL-JHINGAN East Bengal can be unpredictable but we will have a perfect plan: Jhingan Vasco, Nov 23 (PTI) ATK Mohun Bagan's star defender Sandesh Jhingan knows arch rivals SC East Bengal could be "unpredictable" but trusts his coach Antonio Lopez Habas to come up with a "perfect plan" for the much-anticipated Kolkata derby of ISL on Friday.

SPO-CRI-WI-BANGLA CWI says West Indies could play two Tests instead of three in Bangladesh tour Dhaka, Nov 23 (PTI) Cricket West Indies has indicated that the away Test series against Bangladesh early next year could be reduced to two matches from three, citing the "pressures" that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-TENNIS-PRAJNESH Second straight runner-up finish for Prajnesh following final defeat in Orlando Orlando, Nov 23 (PTI) Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran ended runner-up at the Orlando Open, losing the summit clash of the ATP Challenger event to American Brandon Nakashima, here. SPO-CRI-CSA-SMITH Graeme Smith optimistic about crowds return during Australia's Test tour Sydney, Nov 23 (PTI) South Africa's Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith expects to see crowds returning to the ground next year when Australia tour the country for a Test series for the first time since the 2018 infamous ball tampering episode.