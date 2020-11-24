ISL 7: Akash Mishra will be best left-back in India, says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez feels Akash Mishra, who completed 27 passes in the game against Odisha FC, can become one of the finest left-backs in India. Hyderabad FC began their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a solitary goal win over Odisha FC, at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Monday.

Debutant Aridane Santana (35') netted a penalty that proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Hyderabad kept their first-ever clean sheet in the league. Left-back Akash impressed the coach with his fine skills as he recorded 74 per cent pass accuracy.

"We spoke with him about his first game in ISL. He is very quiet, has a very good mentality. For me, he will be one of the best left-backs in India soon, of course he has to improve," Marquez said in the post-match interview. Liston Colaco, who constantly troubled the Odisha defence, almost produced a moment of magic in the 67th minute, when he dribbled from the half-way mark into the box but was unable to find the finish.

The Hyderabad FC coach said Colaco can play at any position and this trait of him is the biggest positive sign for the club. "Liston Colaco for me is a very good player. He is a powerful guy. He is a player with a lot of quality. He can play in different positions," Marquez said.

"For example today he played as a second striker between attacking midfielder, second striker, another time he plays as a winger. He is very powerful and for me, he is a young player with a great future," he added. Hyderabad FC will next lock horns with Bengaluru FC on Saturday. (ANI)