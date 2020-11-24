Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Akash Mishra will be best left-back in India, says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez feels Akash Mishra, who completed 27 passes in the game against Odisha FC, can become one of the finest left-backs in India.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 24-11-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 09:39 IST
ISL 7: Akash Mishra will be best left-back in India, says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez
Manuel Marquez Roca Head Coach of Hyderabad FC during the match. (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez feels Akash Mishra, who completed 27 passes in the game against Odisha FC, can become one of the finest left-backs in India. Hyderabad FC began their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a solitary goal win over Odisha FC, at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Monday.

Debutant Aridane Santana (35') netted a penalty that proved to be the difference between the two sides, as Hyderabad kept their first-ever clean sheet in the league. Left-back Akash impressed the coach with his fine skills as he recorded 74 per cent pass accuracy.

"We spoke with him about his first game in ISL. He is very quiet, has a very good mentality. For me, he will be one of the best left-backs in India soon, of course he has to improve," Marquez said in the post-match interview. Liston Colaco, who constantly troubled the Odisha defence, almost produced a moment of magic in the 67th minute, when he dribbled from the half-way mark into the box but was unable to find the finish.

The Hyderabad FC coach said Colaco can play at any position and this trait of him is the biggest positive sign for the club. "Liston Colaco for me is a very good player. He is a powerful guy. He is a player with a lot of quality. He can play in different positions," Marquez said.

"For example today he played as a second striker between attacking midfielder, second striker, another time he plays as a winger. He is very powerful and for me, he is a young player with a great future," he added. Hyderabad FC will next lock horns with Bengaluru FC on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case: Officials.

ED raids premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra in money-laundering case Officials....

Taiwan to protect sovereignty with new submarines amid China tensions

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday vowed to defend the democratic islands sovereignty with the construction of a new fleet of domestically-developed submarines, a key project supported by the United States to counter neighbouring Chin...

Study suggests Green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

While the plant-based diet called - the Mediterranean diet, has been proved helpful in preventing heart diseases and strokes, recent research has found that the Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing even more plant matter and very l...

V-Trans Announces the Starting of Its Operations to SAARC Countries on the 62nd Foundation Day

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India V-Trans India Ltd, an integrated logistics service provider and one of the most popular logistics and cargo management company in the country, has announced the starting of its operations to S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020