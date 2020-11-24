Cricket-NZ's Taylor keen to keep playing until 2023 World Cup

Left Menu
"And now the World Cup has been dragged out to October and November '23, it's another six or seven months to hang around." New Zealand's highest test and one-day runs scorer, Taylor should achieve another milestone this season by becoming the most country's most capped player. Taylor has played 433 internationals, including 101 tests, 232 ODIs and 100 T20s. "I was really happy to play one or two games for New Zealand," he said.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor gave his side a boost on Friday ahead of their Twenty20 series against West Indies after the 36-year-old said he hoped to prolong his career through to the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023. Taylor had said earlier this year he would probably have a better idea about his plans after this season.

However, the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of New Zealand's mid-year tours and prompted organisers to reschedule the Twenty20 World Cup, which had been due to be held in Australia in October. That enforced break had helped him recharge and take a fresh look at his goals, he said.

"You've got to have short-term goals and long-term goals and the one-day World Cup is definitely on the radar," Taylor said. "It doesn't mean I will make it, but it's definitely one of my goals." But with the tournament being pushed back until later in 2023, Taylor acknowledged it might be out of reach.

"(It) was going to be a stretch ... at the best of times, when it was February and March," he said. "And now the World Cup has been dragged out to October and November '23, it's another six or seven months to hang around."

New Zealand's highest test and one-day runs scorer, Taylor should achieve another milestone this season by becoming the most country's most capped player. Former captain Daniel Vettori played 437 international matches for New Zealand, featuring 112 tests, 291 one-dayers and 34 Twenty20 games. Taylor has played 433 internationals, including 101 tests, 232 ODIs and 100 T20s.

"I was really happy to play one or two games for New Zealand," he said. "I've still got to get there first, but my mentor, Martin Crowe, always used to say records are meant to be broken for the next guy to come beat."

