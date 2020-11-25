Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Zlatan wins 12th Golden Ball in Sweden, Eriksson wins women's prize

Zlatan Ibrahimovic won Swedish football's Golden Ball for a record-extending 12th time and Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson received her first Diamond Ball as the country crowned its best players of the year in on online awards ceremony on Monday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 25-11-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 02:52 IST
Soccer-Zlatan wins 12th Golden Ball in Sweden, Eriksson wins women's prize

Zlatan Ibrahimovic won Swedish football's Golden Ball for a record-extending 12th time and Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson received her first Diamond Ball as the country crowned its best players of the year in on online awards ceremony on Monday. Sweden's record scorer with 62 goals in 116 internationals, the 39-year-old Ibrahimovic has been in superb form for AC Milan, leading the jury to award him his first Golden Ball since 2016, the year he retired from the national team.

"With a unique character, he has extended a unique career with yet another sensational chapter," the jury said explaining its decision to present the striker with the award, which no other player has won more than twice. "A huge thank you - I believe everything is possible if you just believe in it and you invest a lot of time and hard work," Ibrahimovic said in a video interview, adding that he hoped to see fans back at games soon.

Defender Eriksson, 27, captained Chelsea to their Women's Super League triumph in an English season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sweden international, who has played 60 times for her country, echoed Ibra's sentiments about hard work. "I maybe wasn't the greatest talent in my career, but I've worked unbelievably hard to get to where I am today. I love football, I love to train and that's why I got here," she said in her acceptance speech.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Youthful Barca take care of Dynamo to seal knockout place

An inexperienced Barcelona side missing Lionel Messi and many other first-team regulars eventually cruised to a 4-0 win away to Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the 17th consecutive season.After a slu...

Soccer-Immobile double helps Lazio move closer to knockout stage

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile struck twice and Marco Parolo scored his first Champions League goal aged 35 as they beat Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 to remain unbeaten in Group F on Tuesday. Immobile, who missed the previous two Champions League g...

Soccer-Juventus march into last 16 with 2-1 win over Ferencvaros

Juventus progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and a stoppage-time header from substitute Alvaro Morata gave them a comeback 2-1 home win over Hungarians Ferencvaros on Tuesday. The result left Juve secon...

Soccer-Haaland double gives Dortmund 3-0 win over Brugge

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday to top Group F and take a big step towards securing their knockout-stage spot with two games remaining. The Norwegian, who struck...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020