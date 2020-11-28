Sports News Roundup: Mickelson and Barkley cruise to victory in The Match; Argentine twins a living tribute to soccer great and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ravens game at Steelers postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Baltimore Ravens' game versus hosts Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Tuesday from Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the visiting team, ESPN reported on Friday. The match-up between the Ravens (6-4) and Steelers (10-0) was initially due to be played on Thursday as part of the National Football League's U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday slate of games but was rescheduled following several positive tests.

Mickelson and Barkley cruise to victory in The Match

Phil Mickelson and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley cruised to victory over three-times NBA champion Stephen Curry and retired Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning in the third iteration of "The Match" on Friday in Arizona. Five-times major champion Mickelson and Barkley won the modified alternate shot match play exhibition 4&3 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley where each golfer sported a microphone to capture a steady stream of banter.

Mara and Dona: Argentine twins a living tribute to soccer great

In the Rotundo household in Buenos Aires, the spirit of Diego Maradona has a living tribute: twin nine-year-old girls, Mara and Dona, named after the soccer legend who died this week. The diminutive playmaker, one of the world's best ever who led Argentina to World Cup glory, inspired avid support through his magic on the pitch and his charisma off it, despite a turbulent personal life dogged by addiction.

Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Gonzaga too much for No. 6

Kansas Forward Drew Timme scored a career-high 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting as top-ranked Gonzaga opened its season with a 102-90 victory against No. 6 Kansas on Thursday afternoon at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida. Freshman Jalen Suggs, a top-10 prospect who is Gonzaga's highest-ever recruit, scored 24 points and had a game-high eight assists. Corey Kispert, a preseason All-American, added 23 points for the Bulldogs, who will play Auburn in the tournament Friday.

Maradona's 'Hand Of God' shirt could be yours - for $2 million

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous "Hand Of God" goal against England at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico could be available for $2 million following the Argentine's death on Wednesday, says an American sports memorabilia expert. The shirt is owned by former England player Steve Hodge, who got it from Maradona after the match in which his attempted back pass led to the controversial goal that helped dump England out of the tournament which Argentina went on to win in Mexico.

Maradona's death casts long shadow around Argentina's Boca Juniors stadium

In the working class Buenos Aires district of La Boca, the death of Diego Maradona has cast a long shadow stretching out from the stadium of Boca Juniors where he played in his youth and returned to in his later years. Maradona was buried on Thursday amid fanfare and high emotion after his death aged 60 from a heart attack this week, laying to rest one of the world's greatest soccer stars.

'Adios Diego': Maradona buried as world mourns flawed soccer great

Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, was buried on Thursday amid a global outpouring of grief from the streets of Buenos Aires to Naples in Italy. The death of Maradona at the age of 60 on Wednesday, following a heart attack, has sparked both mourning and celebrations of a true sporting star, who was a genius on the soccer field but lived a life marred by struggles with addiction.

Organisers await govt nod to allow players to train in Australian Open quarantine

Australian Open organisers said on Friday that nothing regarding the quarantine for players arriving in the country for the Grand Slam had been decided yet despite a report in local media that competitors would be able to train while in self-isolation. The Age newspaper reported that the men's governing body ATP has told the players that they would be allowed to train during their 14-day quarantine period ahead of the Australian Open.

In-form McKeown smashes short course 200m backstroke record

Tokyo Olympic hopeful Kaylee McKeown has confirmed her rich vein of form by claiming a 200 metres backstroke short course world record at the virtual Australian national championships in Brisbane. The teenager clocked one minute 58.94 seconds on Friday to take nearly half a second off Hungarian Katinka Hosszu's 2014 mark (1:59.23).

Image rights, fast cars and a 'tank': Maradona's death triggers complex inheritance

Diego Maradona's death has triggered an outpouring of grief around the world. Now comes the scramble for a share of the soccer legend's complex financial legacy, ranging from his iconic jerseys to luxury cars, image rights and even an amphibious tank. Much like during the football idol's life, the inheritance process is likely to be a messy affair between his large family, with eight children from six different partners as heirs to his assets, as well as his intangible heritage.