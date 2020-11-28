Left Menu
Was under more pressure than Lampard at Chelsea, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he was under more pressure at Chelsea than the current Blues boss Frank Lampard.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-11-2020 20:13 IST
Was under more pressure than Lampard at Chelsea, says Mourinho
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that he was under more pressure at Chelsea than the current Blues boss Frank Lampard. Mourinho's remark comes ahead as Tottenham and Chelsea get ready to lock horns against each other in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday, November 28.

As in-charge of Chelsea, Mourinho won three Premier League titles over two separate stints, while Lampard remains one of the most important players to ever play for the club. "What I felt is that when I was in these clubs, there was huge pressure on me and now there is not huge pressure on the coaches of these teams. Put a little bit of pressure on them and leave us in peace, doing our job," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"When you are favourites, you know why you are favourites. And you have to accept that and you have to deal with that kind of pressure and responsibility. I was at clubs that were, let's say, champions in the market because of their powerful investments. I had to deal with that pressure. So now it's not for me to deal with that pressure. It's for others to deal with that pressure. That's not for us," he added. Tottenham is currently at the second spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings while Chelsea is in the third spot. (ANI)

