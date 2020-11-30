Archer Kapil tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
Archer Kapil, who is part of the ongoing national camp at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) here, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India said on Monday. "He is asymptomatic and being monitored by a medical team," the SAI said in a press release.

"He was in quarantine and had not come into contact with any other campers." SAI said Kapil was tested as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the archers who are part of the national camp. They have to undergo RT-PCR tests on arrival. "Kapil was on 18 days leave and was tested on arrival upon his rejoining the camp as per the standard SOP established by SAI." Archer Himani Malik had tested positive for COVID-19 early in the month.

Earlier, a support staff member of the Indian archery team had also tested positive for COVID-19, following which the camp was suspended for two days..

