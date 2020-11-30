Sports News Roundup: Japan's Osaka inspires own manga character; Royals signing LHP Minor to two-year deal and more

Left Menu
Rallying: Dakar winner Sainz to compete in new Extreme E electric series Double world rally champion and triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz will drive for his own team when the new Extreme E electric off-road series starts next year, the Spaniard announced on Monday.

30-11-2020
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Swiss skier Marc Gisin retires after incomplete recovery from crashes

Swiss alpine skier Marc Gisin, who lost nearly all his teeth in a horrifying 2018 crash at 120 kph during a World Cup downhill, is retiring after never completely recovering from his injuries, the nation's ski association said on Monday. Gisin, 32, an 11-year veteran of the Switzerland team, twice placed fifth at the famed Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuehel but was better known for his dramatic crashes that often left him sidelined for months.

Athletics: Russia's suspended federation appoints new president

Russia's suspended athletics federation on Monday elected 50-year-old Pyotr Ivanov, the head of the triathlon federation, as its new president as it aims to be reinstated by the sport's world governing body. The federation was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes.

Grosjean's fiery escape offers vindication and lessons for Formula One

Romain Grosjean's miraculous escape from a fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix was testament to Formula One's improved safety standards but it also emphasised why the sport cannot relent in its never-ending quest to reduce racing fatalities. The Frenchman, who is set to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday, limped away from his Haas with little more than burns to his hands and not a broken bone in his body.

NFL roundup: Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs

Patrick Mahomes passed for 462 yards and three touchdowns, winning a duel with Tom Brady, as the visiting Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Sunday. The Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth straight and continued to track the front-running Pittsburgh Steelers for the top seed in the AFC playoffs by capitalizing on the rhythm established between Mahomes and speedster Tyreek Hill, who caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Messi imitated Maradona's goals and skills but not his lifestyle

Lionel Messi is the only Argentine to truly live up to being described as the next Diego Maradona so it was little surprise the Barcelona captain should dedicate his goal in Sunday's 4-0 Liga win over Osasuna to his late compatriot. Argentina's two iconic players may be contrasting characters but they shared many traits including a bond with Newell's Old Boys and the Barca captain removed his shirt to reveal the red and black of the Rosario club before pointing to the sky.

Rallying: Dakar winner Sainz to compete in new Extreme E electric series

Double world rally champion and triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz will drive for his own team when the new Extreme E electric off-road series starts next year, the Spaniard announced on Monday. Compatriot Laia Sanz, a 13-times women's trial motorcycle world champion, will be his team mate. Sanz has reached the finish 10 times in the Dakar Rally on two wheels with a best result of ninth.

Top 25 roundup: Richmond upsets No. 10 Kentucky

Nathan Cayo and Blake Francis each had 18 points and Richmond's defense forced Kentucky into 21 turnovers and 0-for-10 shooting from 3-point range in a 76-64 victory Sunday over the 10th-ranked Wildcats in Lexington, Ky. Richmond previously beat a top-10 team on Nov. 27, 2010, when the Spiders upset No. 10 Purdue.

Argentines celebrate 'eternal love' for Maradona with tattoos

Under his shirt, pizza shop owner Guillermo Rodriguez is a walking shrine to Diego Maradona. His entire back is covered in tattoos depicting the soccer great, whose death last week at the age of 60 inspired enormous grief in Argentina and beyond. "It is something beautiful to live with him, so for us he did not die, he will continue being there for all of us, the love we have is eternal," said Rodriguez, whose pizza store is called "Siempre al 10", referring to Maradona's jersey's number.

Reports: Royals signing LHP Minor to two-year deal

The Kansas City Royals reportedly have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent left-hander Mike Minor, pending the results of a physical. Minor, who turns 33 on Dec. 26, split the 2020 season with the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics and went 1-6 with a 5.56 ERA in 12 games (11 starts).

Japan's Osaka inspires own manga character

Japan's three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has inspired a new manga character to appear in an issue of Nakayoshi magazine next month, the publishers announced on Sunday. Osaka, who is the world's highest paid female athlete, is a fan of both manga and anime and took to social media to welcome the character.

