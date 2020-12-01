Left Menu
SA vs Eng: Want to continue the momentum that I delivered in IPL, says Rabada

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada hopes to carry forward his Indian Premier League's (IPL) red hot form in the limited-overs fixtures against England.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:05 IST
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada. Image Credit: ANI

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada hopes to carry forward his Indian Premier League's (IPL) red hot form in the limited-overs fixtures against England. Rabada was the vital cog in the Delhi Capitals' bowling wheel. The 'Purple Cap' winner finished the 13th edition of IPL with 30 wickets from 17 matches and played an integral role in Delhi Capitals road to the finals.

The right-arm fast bowler is ready for the England challenge and is hoping to continue the momentum for South Africa in the white-ball series. "This is an exciting series. I am hoping to continue the momentum that I delivered in the IPL for the national team," said Rabada on Star Sports.

"The team looks promising after excellent performances in the IPL and our pacers will continue to work in the same direction to win each game. Jos Buttler, Bairstow, Ben Stokes, and Eoin Morgan are fresh out of the IPL as well and seem to be in good form and we are up for the challenge," he added. England won the first T20I in Cape Town on November 27 by five wickets and then rode on a half-century by number one ranked Dawid Malan in the second game on Sunday to seal the series.

Quinton de Kock, who has won only three of the 10 T20Is since taking over the captaincy from former skipper Faf du Plessis said the side just want to give their best and enjoy the return of international cricket to the country. "I am extremely happy with the return of international cricket to the country. England is one of the leading sides and Jofra Archer and Sam Curran are in top form. The ODI games seem to be promising as well, it's good to be back with the squad in the longer format of the game after the IPL," said De Kock.

"We have an exciting team and it's a good mix with potential talent. Both teams have an interesting batting and bowling line-up for the series, we want to just give it our best and enjoy the games," he added. South Africa and England will lock horns in the dead rubber on Tuesday. The two sides will then face each other in the three-match ODI series slated to begin on December 4. (ANI)

