Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three more members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for COVID-19: PCB source

“It is determined that historical cases are not suspected of passing on infection to others as they have built up required anti-bodies but new cases are treated differently,” he said. The New Zealand health officials in an official release said that swabs were taken on Day 6 yesterday from the 46 members of the Pakistan cricket squad in Christchurch who until then have returned negative results for COVID-19.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:49 IST
Three more members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for COVID-19: PCB source
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Three more members of the 54-member Pakistan squad in New Zealand have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected cases to nine. An official source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said the New Zealand health authorities confirmed that three people have returned positive while one result is pending.

"But the main thing is these three positive results are under investigation to find out whether they are historical cases or new infections," the source said. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and pacer Muhammad Abbas are understood to be among the historical cases.

The source said earlier when six members tested positive, two turned out to be historical cases and they were allowed back to the team floor where they are in isolation while the remaining four are on a separate floor in quarantine. "It is determined that historical cases are not suspected of passing on infection to others as they have built up required anti-bodies but new cases are treated differently," he said.

The New Zealand health officials in an official release said that swabs were taken on Day 6 yesterday from the 46 members of the Pakistan cricket squad in Christchurch who until then have returned negative results for COVID-19. Of those, 42 have subsequently returned a further negative test result. Three are under investigation to determine whether they are historical cases, and one test result is pending.

The visiting team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit COVID-19. Another source said that it will be known by Wednesday whether the three positive cases and one result pending are historical or not.

Six members had tested positive on November 24 when the team arrived in New Zealand from Pakistan and began its compulsory 14-day stay in managed isolation. A few days later, a seventh member tested positive and joined the other infected teammates in quarantine. Meanwhile, the PCB has taken serious note of the incidents relating to some members of the touring squad apparently trying to give an impression that their isolation or quarantine is akin to spending time in jail.

"The Board is also not happy with the way the audio message of CEO Wasim Khan was immediately leaked out to some people in Pakistani media from New Zealand," a source said. "The PCB is aware that some members of the squad in New Zealand are involved in spreading the impression through their contacts in Pakistani media that they are not being treated fairly and feel like they are in jail in New Zealand." Wasim Khan had sent an audio message to members of the touring squad shortly after six members of the squad tested positive while few were found breaching the COVID-19 protocols set down by the New Zealand health authorities for the visiting players and officials.

In the audio message, Wasim had cautioned the players not to breach the health protocols again as it can have serious consequences on the outcome of the tour. He had also appreciated the sacrifices made by the players for the sake of cricket..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Things are not good for Imran Khan's PTI govt, says former Pak PM Shahid Abbasi

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday questioned the recent claim of Prime Minister Imran Khan about not being pressurised from the military in running governme...

In Brazil, Santa not coming to town as pandemic hits

Christmas wasnt just a time to be merry for Gino Esposito, it was a job.With a thick waist and long gray beard, Esposito is a professional Santa Claus who dresses up to hear childrens Christmas wishes at shopping malls in Rio de Janeiro. Bu...

Premier League: Newcastle-Aston Villa clash postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

The organisers of the Premier League on Monday confirmed that the clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United, slated for December 4, has been postponed. Newcastle had lodged a request with the Premier League to rearrange the game follow...

'Saved by the Bell' reboot edits jokes about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant out of episode

Facing backlash for its jokes on Selena Gomezs 2017 kidney transplant, an episode of Peacocks Saved by the Bell reboot has been edited to remove them. According to Fox News, clips from the episode were shared on social media by fans who wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020