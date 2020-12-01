Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Sexton defends Ireland's performances and insists they are improving

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has delivered an impassioned defence of his side's performances this year, insisting Ireland were progressing even after defeat by England and a lacklustre win over Georgia in their last two Autumn Nations Cup matches.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:54 IST
Rugby-Sexton defends Ireland's performances and insists they are improving

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has delivered an impassioned defence of his side's performances this year, insisting Ireland were progressing even after defeat by England and a lacklustre win over Georgia in their last two Autumn Nations Cup matches. The Ireland flyhalf, who is due to return to the team after injury for their final fixture of the new competition against Scotland in Dublin on Saturday, believes the team have been harshly judged.

"If you look at our results, we've lost twice to England away and we've lost to France away, we've won the rest of our games," Sexton told a news conference on Tuesday. "If you're talking about results -- which is what test match rugby is about -- there have been plenty of Irish teams over the years that have lost at Twickenham and in France.

"Were they games we could have won? Maybe not the first England game. The second one and the French one, we definitely feel like there were things we did that got away from us." However, he said it was unfair to suggest the side had regressed since the departure of Joe Schmidt and appointment of Andy Farrell as coach. They finished third in the Six Nations and take on the Scots for third place in the Autumn Nations Cup.

"Have we gone backwards?" he asked. "Not when you compare it to 2019. If you go and compare it to 2018 then obviously. "We feel like we're progressing and we need to show it, and that's where the gap in opinion is really," Sexton added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Things are not good for Imran Khan's PTI govt, says former Pak PM Shahid Abbasi

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday questioned the recent claim of Prime Minister Imran Khan about not being pressurised from the military in running governme...

In Brazil, Santa not coming to town as pandemic hits

Christmas wasnt just a time to be merry for Gino Esposito, it was a job.With a thick waist and long gray beard, Esposito is a professional Santa Claus who dresses up to hear childrens Christmas wishes at shopping malls in Rio de Janeiro. Bu...

Premier League: Newcastle-Aston Villa clash postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

The organisers of the Premier League on Monday confirmed that the clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United, slated for December 4, has been postponed. Newcastle had lodged a request with the Premier League to rearrange the game follow...

'Saved by the Bell' reboot edits jokes about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant out of episode

Facing backlash for its jokes on Selena Gomezs 2017 kidney transplant, an episode of Peacocks Saved by the Bell reboot has been edited to remove them. According to Fox News, clips from the episode were shared on social media by fans who wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020