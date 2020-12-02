Soccer-Olympiakos eliminated after Marseille loss, both to fight for Europa League spot
Olympiakos were eliminated from the Champions League when they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Olympique de Marseille in Group C on Tuesday, with the two clubs left fighting for a Europa League spot. Olympiakos host Porto and Marseille travel to Manchester City in the final group games next Wednesday.
Olympiakos were eliminated from the Champions League when they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Olympique de Marseille in Group C on Tuesday, with the two clubs left fighting for a Europa League spot. The Greek side went ahead in the first half through Mady Camara, only for Dimitri Payet to score two penalties after the break to give OM their first win and their first goals in the competition this season.
OM, who ended an embarrassing 13-match losing streak in the Champions League, are bottom of the group on three points, behind Olympiakos by virtue of the head-to-head rule. Olympiakos host Porto and Marseille travel to Manchester City in the final group games next Wednesday.
