Thomas Bach only candidate for IOC presidential election

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will stand unopposed during the March 2021 presidential election.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 02-12-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:29 IST
IOC President Thomas Bach (File image). Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will stand unopposed during the March 2021 presidential election. "The Members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) were informed today on behalf of the IOC Ethics Commission's Chair, HE Ban Ki-Moon, by IOC Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Paquerette Girard Zappelli that President Thomas Bach will be the only candidate for the presidential election, which will be held during the 137th IOC Session in Athens in March 2021," IOC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that as decided by the IOC Executive Board, the elected President will take office after the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. "The length of the President's first term of office is fixed at eight years. If re-elected, his term will end in 2025," IOC said.

An Olympic champion at Montreal 1976 (fencing, men's foil team), Thomas Bach was a founding member of the IOC's Athletes' Commission and became an IOC member in 1991. (ANI)

