ISL 7: Singto proud of Hyderabad FC's performance despite draw against Jamshedpur
Despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC, Hyderabad FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto said he is "very proud" of his team's performance.ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 03-12-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 11:48 IST
Despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC, Hyderabad FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto said he is "very proud" of his team's performance. Jamshedpur FC staged a brilliant comeback in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) game against Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday. Trailing 1-0, Jamshedpur FC had Stephen Eze plenty to thank for his equaliser five minutes from full time as both sides shared the points.
The result means Hyderabad FC remains undefeated in the league so far with one win and two draws. "It would have been great to go back with the three points but knowing Jamshedpur, with their very experienced head coach who kept motivating his side from the sidelines, we are very proud of our performance. The result was okay but performance-wise, we are very happy," Singto said in the post-match press conference.
Singto also pointed as to what his team needs to do going forward. "We need to score goals but it's not that easy... Aridane is our main guy but this is a big platform for any of the youngsters to shine. Going forward, hopefully, we can score more goals and win more matches," he said. The Hyderabad assistant coach is also impressed with the way Hero-of-the-Match Mohammed Yasir and Liston Colaco went about their game on the night. "They are young and up-and-coming like many of the Indians that we have. They just need to keep their heads down and keep working hard. They have a long way to go but we are happy with their progress," he said. (ANI)
