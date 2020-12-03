Left Menu
ISL 7: ATKMB have good players who can hurt you, says Odisha FC coach Baxter

ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna has scored two goals in as many games and Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter is wary of the threat posed by the striker.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 03-12-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 12:46 IST
Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter (Photo/ Odisha FC). Image Credit: ANI

ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna has scored two goals in as many games and Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter is wary of the threat posed by the striker. Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday in the Indian Super League (ISL). The side has scored all their goals from open play and will once again be aiming to hit their opponents on counter-attacks.

Baxter said Odisha FC must not give much space to former Australia international David Williams or Krishna to operate if they want to register their first win in the showpiece event. "They are a balanced side, have been together for a while and have a set way of playing that is difficult to play against. They have good players who can hurt you if you leave some space behind and if you don't do that, they are very solid defensively," goal.com quoted Baxter as saying.

"We have to make sure that whilst we are throwing players forward, and they do have a well-organised defence, we have to take away the spaces (at the back) as well that they want and make it difficult on them," he added. The two sides have witnessed contrasting fortunes so far this season. Odisha is winless and find themselves in the bottom half of the table, having accumulated just one point after their opening two games. Meanwhile, a third-straight win could help ATKMB go top of the table. (ANI)

