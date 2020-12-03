Marcelinho is one of the best players in ISL, says ATKMB coach Habas

Ahead of their third game in the seventh season of Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas has hailed Marcelinho as one of the best players in the showpiece event. Marcelinho is one of the key players in the Odisha FC squad and ATKMB coach Habas said that they are prepared to face the Brazilian footballer on Thursday.

"Marcelinho is one of the best players in ISL. Maybe last season he was going through a rough patch. He is good at setpieces and is a good playmaker. But we are prepared for him," goal.com quoted Habas as saying. The two sides have witnessed contrasting fortunes so far this season. Odisha is winless and find themselves in the bottom half of the table, having accumulated just one point after their opening two games. Meanwhile, a third-straight win could help ATKMB go top of the table.

The former Bolivia manager has coached against Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter in his managerial career during his stint in South Africa. Habas praised Baxter and said the Odisha based club will benefit from the British manager's experience.

"I know Stuart Baxter from my time in South Africa. He is an experienced coach. He has a fantastic CV. I respect him and so does he. We have worked a long time ago. It would work well for Odisha," said Habas. Both the teams will lock horns in their third match of the showpiece event on Thursday. (ANI)