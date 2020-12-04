Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Germany's Loew has achieved major targets since 2019 says DFB

During a virtual news conference after a DFB board meeting, Bierhoff defended the 60-year-old coach, in charge since 2006, and his changes to the team in the past two years. Bierhoff said Germany had reached next year's Euros, were in the highest Pot 1 for Monday's 2022 World Cup qualifying draw and had also stayed in the top section in the Nations League.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:02 IST
Soccer-Germany's Loew has achieved major targets since 2019 says DFB

Germany coach Joachim Loew, under fire after a 6-0 loss to Spain in the Nations League last month, achieved most major goals set in 2019 and has the support of the German Football Association (DFB), national team director Oliver Bierhoff said on Friday. During a virtual news conference after a DFB board meeting, Bierhoff defended the 60-year-old coach, in charge since 2006, and his changes to the team in the past two years.

Bierhoff said Germany had reached next year's Euros, were in the highest Pot 1 for Monday's 2022 World Cup qualifying draw and had also stayed in the top section in the Nations League. "These three major targets were met," Bierhoff said, adding that the national team's overhaul had progressed only in small steps due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting games, training and match scheduling.

In a 35-minute speech, using graphs, statistics and other performance data, Bierhoff highlighted what he said were the changes the team had undergone in the past two years. "We wanted to go away from possession football and towards a quicker breaking game," Bierhoff said. "As I showed, there was a development since 2019. But for the team to develop, you need freshness and continuity, and that was not possible in a year like 2020."

The DFB earlier this week decided to stick with Loew, whose contract runs to 2022, through next year's Euros despite the Spain loss, Germany's worst defeat in a competitive game. "For 2021 we want to play a successful Euros, play a successful World Cup qualification campaign and further develop the team," he said.

"I am confident we will master this situation. I strongly believe that." He also said the relationship between Loew and the DFB remained solid despite the heavy loss to Spain, rejecting reports of any discord between the board and the coach.

Loew has been in charge for a Germany record of 14 years and led his country to their 2014 World Cup triumph. But they have exited the last three tournaments -- the 2018 World Cup and two consecutive Nations Leagues -- at the group stage despite team changes that included dropping world champions Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Zarif says welcomes Gulf understandings announced by Kuwait

Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday welcomed understandings in the Gulf, after Kuwaits foreign minister said progress was made towards ending a three-year row that has seen Saudi Arabia and its allies boycott Qatar.We welc...

WHO's Ryan says vaccines will not eliminate COVID on their own

Vaccines are a major part of the battle against COVID-19 but will not on their own end the pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHOs top emergency expert, said on Friday.We are ... seeing data emerge that protection may not be lifelong and therefore re...

Sports News Roundup: Sullivan maintains slender lead heading into final day in Dubai; Donaldson storms into share of lead with Bezuidenhout and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Diamond League to have full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021The Diamond League said on Friday that it plans to return to a full competition format next year with a complete programme o...

Nadda terms GHMC poll results as 'historic for BJP', says show people's unequivocal support towards PM Modi

As the BJP registered its emergence as a major force in Telangana by bagging 46 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, the party chief JP Nadda on Friday said that the historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020