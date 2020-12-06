Left Menu
Rugby-Wobbly Wales profit from late surge to beat Italy in Nations Cup

It ended a difficult first year in charge for Wales coach Wayne Pivac, who led his team to three wins in 10 tests, two against Italy and one versus Georgia.

Reuters | Llanelli | Updated: 06-12-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 00:08 IST
Number eight Taulupe Faletau proved the creative spark as three tries in the final 22 minutes helped Wales hold off a spirited fight from Italy to secure a 38-18 victory in Llanelli on Saturday and fifth place in the Autumn Nations Cup. It was a far from perfect display by Wales, whose ill-discipline at the breakdown kept Italy in the game until the final quarter, but tries from scrumhalves Kieran Hardy and Gareth Davies, hooker Sam Parry, centre George North and flanker Justin Tipuric secured a morale-boosting win 65 days out from their first 2021 Six Nations game.

Italy lost all eight tests in 2020 and have not beaten a tier one nation in four years, but they should be buoyed by a competitive performance as tries from centre Marco Zanon and flanker Johan Meyer saw them lead deep in the second half. It ended a difficult first year in charge for Wales coach Wayne Pivac, who led his team to three wins in 10 tests, two against Italy and one versus Georgia. He will be the most relieved that his side finished strongly to keep Italy at bay.

