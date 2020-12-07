Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yograj Singh backs sportspersons returning their awards to express solidarity with farmers

Yograj Singh, the father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on Monday, urged the Central Government to listen to the demands of the farmers and he also backed all sportsperson who are returning their awards in order to show support with the protesting farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:45 IST
Yograj Singh backs sportspersons returning their awards to express solidarity with farmers
Yuvraj and Yograj Singh (file image). Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Yograj Singh, the father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on Monday, urged the Central Government to listen to the demands of the farmers and he also backed all sportsperson who are returning their awards in order to show support with the protesting farmers.

"Farmers are demanding the right thing, the government should listen to them. It is really high time that the government should come up with solutions in this regard and I back all those sportspersons who are returning their prestigious award," Yograj told ANI. "Sportspersons returning award does not mean that they are defaming the award, it is their way to show their solidarity with the protesting farmers. Awards are earned by hard work of many years, it is not easy to get so if they are returning it, I back them. I am also with farmers, they are demanding the right thing," he added.

Some sportspersons of Punjab and Haryana have been returning their awards (Padma, Dronacharya, and Arjuna award ) in order to show solidarity with the farmers. Speaking about returning the awards, wrestler Kartar Singh told ANI: "In support to farmers in their protest, we will return awards."

Boxer Vijender Singh, who joined the farmers' agitation at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border), on Sunday, had also said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not withdrawn. Addressing a gathering of protestors, Singh said, "I came here today as our big brother Punjab is here, so how can people of Haryana lag behind. If the government does not withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award--the highest sporting honour of the nation."

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, former national boxing coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu had also decided to return his Dronacharya Award to show solidarity with agitating farmers. Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Millwall fan group says booing players taking a knee 'not racist'

Millwalls official fan club have defended supporters who booed players taking a knee before the home match against Derby County at the weekend, saying they were not motivated by racism. Fans of the London club were condemned by the Football...

Shree Cement “NAMAN” project to provide families of Armed forces Martyrs free cement to build houses

7 December 2020, Jaipur Lt Gen Alok Kler, PVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Southern Western Command, Indian Army, formally released the Project Naman - a National initiative of Shree Cement to provide free cement to the families of Armed Forces Personn...

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday marked the Armed Forces Flag Day with a special video message honouring the braveheart soldiers of the country The Coolie, actor who is one of the most active senior celebrities on Twitter, posted a video...

SC refuses to entertain plea of ARG Outlier Media seeking protection in cases lodged in Maha

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking protection for the group and its employees in the cases lodged against them in Maharashtra. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020