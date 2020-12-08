Golf-Woods' Hall of Fame induction on hold until 2022 due to COVID-19

Left Menu
Tiger Woods' induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame will have to wait, after organisers said they were postponing the 2021 ceremony until the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 04:23 IST
Tiger Woods' induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame will have to wait, after organisers said they were postponing the 2021 ceremony until the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 15-time major winner will be inducted alongside 11-time LPGA winner Susie Maxwell Berning, former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins, who broke barriers as one of the few female developers of golf courses in the sport's history.

The honorees, who were announced earlier this year, will be inducted as the Hall of Fame class of 2022, a spokeswoman said. "Given the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, moving the ceremony back a year will give us a better opportunity to properly recognize and honor this important class," World Golf Foundation CEO Greg McLaughlin said in a statement.

"We look forward to shining a light on their achievements and inspiring future golfers around the world through this ceremony and celebration." The induction ceremony will take place March 9, 2022, during the Players Championship.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

