ATK Mohun Bagan playing counter-attacking football is 'fantastic lie', says Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas has said that he does not believe his side plays a counter-attacking style of football and termed it as a "fantastic lie".

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:47 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas (file image). Image Credit: ANI

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas has said that he does not believe his side plays a counter-attacking style of football and termed it as a "fantastic lie". Habas' remarks came as ATK Mohun Bagan was defeated 2-1 by Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.

"It was not possible to counter-attack because the opposition played a lot of long balls. I don't understand when people say that we play counter-attack. It is a fantastic lie," said Habas during the post-match press conference. ATK Mohun Bagan coach also admitted that his side needs to get better in terms of not conceding goals through set-pieces. He also brought out the point of how the side did not concede many goals through set-pieces in the last ISL season.

"In last season we conceded one goal from a set-piece, this season we have let in two in one match. We have to improve in training," said Habas. A fine brace from Nerijus Valskis had ensured Jamshedpur FC bagging their first win in the ongoing seventh season of ISL as they defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 here at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

Valskis (30', 66') scored in either half for Coyle's side, while Krishna pulled a late goal back for ATKMB. The result also meant ATKMB's perfect run in the campaign came to an end following the defeat. Jamshedpur FC will next take on East Bengal on Thursday while ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Hyderabad FC on Friday. (ANI)

