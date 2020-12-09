Left Menu
Soccer-Istanbul Basaksehir players decide not to return to the pitch after alleged racist incident - club

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 04:11 IST
Istanbul Basaksehir's players decided not to return to the pitch in their Champions League game against Paris St Germain following an alleged racist incident, the club said on Tuesday. "Our players have taken a decision NOT TO go back on the pitch after our Assistant Coach, Pierre Webo has been exposed to racist behaviour by the 4th Official," Istanbul Basaksehir said on Twitter.

European governing body UEFA said the remaining minutes of the game would be played on Wednesday at 1755GMT.

Also Read: Learned few things from previous defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir, says Solskjaer

