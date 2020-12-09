Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ter Stegen fumes at Barca's defending after defeat by Juve

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen lamented his side's inability to defend after they were out-classed by Juventus 3-0 in their Champions League Group G meeting on Tuesday. "In the Champions League, whether you finish first or second you're not going to have it easy against any opponent you draw.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 09-12-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 04:18 IST
Soccer-Ter Stegen fumes at Barca's defending after defeat by Juve

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen lamented his side's inability to defend after they were out-classed by Juventus 3-0 in their Champions League Group G meeting on Tuesday. Barca, who made sloppy mistakes leading directly to goals during their weekend defeat to Cadiz in La Liga, again looked shaky in defence throughout.

They conceded two penalties and were fortunate the losing margin was not greater after a second-half goal from Leonardo Bonucci was disallowed for offside. "There's two things. One is making an individual mistake, the other is how you defend," Ter Stegen told Movistar.

"Whenever we make the slightest mistake, opponents are taking advantage and scoring goals and that's really tough. "I don't think we were ready for them. We made some mistakes that you simply can't make and Juventus have such quality that they can create chances and score goals out of nothing."

Barcelona were set to finish top of the group, having beaten Juventus 2-0 in Turin, only for the Italian champions to better the result and move above them thanks to a better head-to-head record. Finishing second means the Catalans will, in theory, face tougher round-of-16 opponents when the draw is made on Monday.

"We've lost a game we shouldn't have tonight. It is what it is. We've finished second; we wanted to finish top," Ter Stegen said. "In the Champions League, whether you finish first or second you're not going to have it easy against any opponent you draw. We know we must improve."

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United paid the price for sloppy start - Solskjaer

Manchester United have only themselves to blame for their Champions League exit following a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, launching their comeback far too late, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. United only needed a point from their fin...

Helicopter crashes in French Alps, five killed

Five people were killed in a helicopter crash in the French Alps on Tuesday and a sixth was injured and fighting for his life, French President Emmanuel Macron said.The helicopter was carrying an air rescue crew on a training mission when i...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Gov. Vilsack for USDA secretary -Axios

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The Biden transition office did not immediately respond to a requ...

Soccer-Ronaldo double helps Juve to 3-0 win over Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Champions League Group G on Tuesday.It was Ronaldos first meeting with Barca since leaving bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2018 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020