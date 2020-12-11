Former Nepal skipper Khadka tests positive for COVID-19

Former Nepal cricket team captain Paras Khadka on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation

Khadka, who is ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Decade nominee, said he went for a RT-PCR test on Friday and it came positive. ''Having got mild symptoms,i isolated myself from the team over last two days and as I lost my smell and taste since yesterday evening, I conducted my PCR test this morning and the report has come out as Covid-19 positive,'' he tweeted

''I am currently under home isolation and will be following all the guidelines as per the doctors...'' Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and veteran spinner Basanta Regmi had also tested positive for the infection recently.