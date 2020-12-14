Soccer-Liverpool's Jota out for up to two months, Matip injured at Fulham

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the Christmas fixtures after manager Juergen Klopp confirmed his knee injury picked up against FC Midtjylland in midweek was worse than first thought.

Jota was injured close to the end of Liverpool's 1-1 draw in the Champions League. "Yeah, it's worse than we first thought and better than we then thought," Klopp said before kickoff in their Premier League clash at Fulham on Sunday. "All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed.

"But he will be out for a while. We don't know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months. It's pretty similar with Kostas Tsimikas, by the way. Unbelievable." Klopp was dealt a further injury blow during the 1-1 draw at Fulham with central defender Joel Matip withdrawn at halftime after suffering a back problem.

Liverpool are already without key defender Virgil van Dijk after he suffered a serious knee injury in October and Joe Gomez also because of a knee injury. "Joel has a spasm in his back," Klopp said. "We will see. He will get treatment and we will see. I think there will be a chance for Wednesday (against Tottenham Hotspur)."

Jordan Henderson dropped into central defence against Fulham and Liverpool are light in the central defensive area. "I hope Joel will be fine, but I don't know. We will have to find a solution. That's how the football season is," said Klopp.