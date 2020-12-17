Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: RP Singh predicts 'thrilling' second session for India

Former India pacer RP Singh predicted that the visiting team will have a 'thrilling' second session in the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia as both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli had spent decent time at the crease in the opening session. Taking to Twitter the veteran pacer wrote, "India may have lost two wickets in the first session but expect a thrilling session now as Pujara is settled and Kohli has arrived."

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins provided the early breakthroughs of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal as India was put on the back foot in the first session at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Shaw (0) was dismissed on the second ball of the pink-ball Test by Starc, while Agarwal (17) was bowled by Cummins.

The Virat Kohli-led side's score read 41/2 at the end of the first session on the first day. Pujara and skipper Kohli were unbeaten on 17 and 5 respectively. After opting to bat first, India got off to the worst possible start as Starc clean bowled Shaw (0) on the second delivery of the match. Pujara then joined Agarwal in the middle and the duo tried to stitch a partnership for the visitors as both batters saw off the early spell of Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

However, with half-an-hour to go in the first session, Pat Cummins provided the second breakthrough as he bowled Agarwal (17), reducing India to 32/2. Skipper Kohli then came to the crease and he along with Pujara ensured that the visitors did not lose any more wickets before the end of the first session. Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia. The Kohli-led side had announced their playing XI a day before the game which included Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha. The visitors opted for three seamers and one spinner in the first Test.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav are the three pacers playing while Ravichandran Ashwin has been chosen as the lone spinner. On the other hand, the Tim Paine-led Australian side handed a debut to all-rounder Cameron Green. (ANI)