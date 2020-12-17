Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-BeIN Sports secures Premier League rights till 2025 in $500m deal

In 2018, Qatar filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying Saudi Arabia had refused to take effective action against alleged piracy of beIN's content by beoutQ, a commercial-scale pirating operation. In July, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Competition had permanently cancelled the licence of beIN Sports, which has been barred from broadcasting in the kingdom since mid-2017 due to a dispute with Qatar.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:44 IST
Soccer-BeIN Sports secures Premier League rights till 2025 in $500m deal

Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports have struck a new media rights deal with the Premier League to telecast its matches in 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa until 2025, the league announced on Thursday. Neither beIN Sports nor the Premier League disclosed the valuation of the contract but a source close to the deal said the broadcaster will pay the Premier League $500 million.

The contract is for the 2022-2025 rights cycle and will allow them to broadcast all 380 matches live every season. "We are pleased to agree a significant deal with beIN Sports, who are a longstanding and valued partner," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said.

"They have an outstanding track record of delivering top-quality Premier League content across all its platforms." BeIN media group chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the deal was an endorsement of the league's anti-piracy stance.

"This deal demonstrates that rights-holders who do the most to protect their intellectual property also do the most to protect the value of their media rights," he said. In 2018, Qatar filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying Saudi Arabia had refused to take effective action against alleged piracy of beIN's content by beoutQ, a commercial-scale pirating operation.

In July, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Competition had permanently cancelled the licence of beIN Sports, which has been barred from broadcasting in the kingdom since mid-2017 due to a dispute with Qatar. The broadcaster was initially blocked in Saudi Arabia under a boycott imposed when Riyadh and its allies severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar in June 2017 over Doha's alleged support of terrorism, a charge Qatar denies.

Earlier this year, a WTO panel found Saudi Arabia had breached global rules on intellectual property rights by failing to prosecute beoutQ. BeoutQ is widely available in Saudi Arabia but Riyadh has repeatedly said it is not based there, and that the Saudi government is committed to protecting intellectual property. Reuters could not determine who owns or operates beoutQ.

In July, a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover bid for Newcastle United collapsed after the Premier League faced pressure to block the deal due to concerns over alleged broadcast piracy in the Gulf state. The Daily Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2020/12/17/newcastle-lone-voice-against-bein-sports-new-premier-league that Newcastle were the only club to vote against the new Premier League media rights deal with beIN Sports at Thursday's shareholders' meeting.

Newcastle declined to comment.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to Centre, 8 states on plea of Twitter India against multiple FIRs

The Supreme Court Thursday sought a response from the Centre and eight states including Karnataka and Assam on a plea of Twitter Communications India Pvt Ltd seeking quashing of multiple FIRs lodged against it for allegedly promoting a twee...

Rishi Sunak extends UK’s furlough and loan schemes for COVID-hit economy

The furlough scheme launched in Britain to save jobs during the coronavirus lockdown has been extended for an extra month until the end of April 2021, with the government continuing to contribute 80 per cent towards wages, Chancellor of the...

US Senate's Schumer: no hurdles that can't be overcome in coronavirus aid talks

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday there are no insurmountable barriers in the current negotiations among lawmakers on coronavirus relief.None of the remaining hurdles cannot be overcome. Everyone is committed to achi...

Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape

A Turkish court hearing the case against four pilots, two flight attendants and a private airline official accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul, on Thursday rejected a reque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020