Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria will go into third lockdown on Dec. 26, government says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:48 IST
Austria will go into third lockdown on Dec. 26, government says

Austria will go into coronavirus lockdown for a third time after Christmas, the government confirmed on Friday, just 11 days after the country's second lockdown ended.

Non-essential shops that reopened last week will close, reopening the week of Jan. 18 along with restaurants, schools, museums and theatres, the government said in a statement.

Mass coronavirus tests will be held on Jan. 15-17, allowing those who test negative to be freed from lockdown. Those who do not get tested must stay in lockdown until Jan. 24, the statement said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to expel Russian diplomat suspected of spying

Bulgarias foreign ministry said on Friday that a Russian diplomat had 72 hours to leave the country after prosecutors accused him of spying and gathering military information including the number of US troops deployed to Bulgaria for milita...

BRIEF-EMA Says Limited Number Of Documents Belonging To Third Parties Were Unlawfully Accessed In Cyber Attack

EMA SAYS ENGAGED SPECIALISED THIRD-PARTY SERVICE PROVIDER TO SUPPORT FULL INVESTIGATION CURRENTLY BEING CARRIED OUT RE CYBERATTACK EMA SAYS CONCERNED THIRD PARTIES IDENTIFIED AT THIS STAGE HAVE BEEN CONTACTED AND DULY INFORMED EMA SAYS SO...

Airports advised to step up security efforts for COVID-19 vaccine cargo

Airports around the world are being advised to step up security efforts to protect COVID-19 vaccine shipments amid police warnings of potential targeting from criminal networks. The recommendation from a global airports body comes as pharma...

IMF to resume loan talks with Ukraine next week

The International Monetary Fund will hold talks with the Ukrainian authorities next week for a review of countrys 5 billion loan programme, the IMF and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday, marking a breakthrough after months of del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020